Jennifer Aniston & Jimmy Kimmel Reunite For Friend’s Birthday At Sunset Tower – Photos

Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel met up at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles to celebrate Jason Bateman’s wife and ‘The Morning Show’ producer Amanda Anka’s 53rd birthday.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Jimmy Kimmel, 54, who are known for being good friends and celebrating New Year’s Eve together, were photographed reuniting outside of Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, CA to attend their mutual friend Justin Bateman‘s wife Amanda Anka’s 53rd birthday celebration on Dec. 10. Chris Pine and others were also in attendance and could all be seen greeting each other and engaging in conversations at the fun party.

Jennifer Aniston during her recent outing that also included Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman. (BACKGRID)

During the outing, Jennifer was wearing a dark-colored jacket and embraced Jason, who was wearing a blue and white face mask, before leaving the bash. Amanda works as a producer on Jennifer’s series The Morning Show and is close with her, just like the actress is with Jason and Jimmy. Jimmy and Jason, who were also wearing jackets, were photographed while waiting for their cars at the valet and looked like they were having a great time

Jimmy Kimmel mingles with Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, and more. (BACKGRID)

Amanda was also spotted at one point and wore a black top along with a blue and white face mask just like her hubby. Chris, who starred with both Jennifer and Jason in the 2014 film Horrible Bosses 2, was another party guest who looked stylish in a black blazer, dark pants, and light-colored shoes. He was also sporting a full beard.

Before the star-studded bash, Jennifer wished Amanda a Happy Birthday on her Instagram story. She posted a pic that showed Amanda and Jason posing and smiling with party hats on. “And to my (heart emoji) @amandaankaofficial — happy happy day,” she gushed over the Dec. 10 post.

She also gave another birthday shoutout to her producer friend Kristin Hahn. “Happy birthday to my producing partner in crime and BFF of 33 years!!,” the Friends star wrote in the caption for a photo of the two of them smiling together, along with a heart and party face emoji. She also wrote “I Love You!” on another pic of them posing with party hat emojis photoshopped on their heads.