Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’

Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.

The star wore her hair down in light waves, rocking a smoky eyeshadow and subtle pink lip to celebrate her new thriller drama, where she stars as Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after committing a violent crime. Upon her release, she sets out for redemption and searches for the sister she left behind.

Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Linda Emond, and Aisling Franciosi also star in the film, slated for a December 10 release on Netflix after a select November 24 theatrical release. In a recent interview with Q’s Tom Power on CBC Radio on Monday, the actress said she’s “never doing a drama again” after taking on the gritty role of the ex-con.

“I just want to do my comedy. I’m going back to comedy,” Sandra quipped. “And I’m going to fight for it and I’m going to enjoy it.” The actress lamented the fact that comedies generally receive less acclaim than serious dramas. “I guess making someone cry is far more important than making them laugh,” Sandra said.

The former rom-com queen, beloved for roles in The Proposal, Miss Congeniality, While You Were Sleeping, and Two Weeks Notice, among others, maintained that comedy films aren’t as easy as they look, thank you very much. “It really requires a village to make comedy work, at least for me,” Sandra said. “I need a great partner opposite me to play ball with.”

That’s not to say the actress isn’t skilled in non-comedic films, having starred in Bird Box, Gravity, and, of course, Speed opposite Keanu Reeves. Sandra recently revealed that she’d like to do one more Speed film with Keanu — in the form of a comedy, that is. In her former co-star’s profile with Esquire, Sandra pitched a “bookend of Speed” where the two play “funny old people.”

“We can be 75 — it’ll be even better then, like an old-people Cocoon thing,” Sandra told the magazine. “We [can] play two funny old people. A road trip. Just put us in an RV as old people. It’ll be the bookend of Speed! We’ll just be driving really slowly. Pissing the world off. There’s our movie.”