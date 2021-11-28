Mick Jagger, 78, Snuggles Up To GF Melanie Hamrick, 34, As They Enjoy The Miami View – Photos

Mick Jagger and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick were spotted having a conversation and cuddling while standing on an outdoor hotel balcony in Miami, FL, where they’ve been enjoying time under the sun.

Mick Jagger, 78, and Melanie Hamrick, 34, looked like a loving couple on a hotel balcony in Miami, FL last week. The Rolling Stones rocker and his girlfriend were dressed in comfortable-looking casual attire, including a long-sleeved shirt for him and a tank top for her, in pics as they happily chatted and got cozy with each other during the relaxing day. They flashed smiles as they enjoyed the seaside vista below and appeared relaxed.

At one point, Mick was seen wearing a pair of white-framed futuristic-looking blue light glasses when he hung out on the balcony by himself. The blue light shades are reportedly therapeutic and supposed to help improve mood, regulate sleep and ease depression, anxiety, chronic pain and seasonal affective disorder. Once he removed them, he was joined by Melanie.

The lovebirds’ latest outing comes after they were photographed having fun on a Miami beach together on Nov. 23. They were walking barefoot along the sand and dressed in stylish clothing. Mick donned a black V-neck shirt and black sweatpants with orange detail down the sides as well as a white hat and sunglasses while Melanie wore a long sleeveless red floral patterned dress with a black sweater draped over her shoulders.

Mick also took to Instagram to share pics of himself sitting on a lounge chair and standing on the same beach and admitted he was enjoying his time in the sunny city. “Enjoying Miami… See you at the show tonight!” he wrote, referring to the Miami show on The Rolling Stones No Filter tour.

When Mick and Melanie are not spending time alone together, they’re doing so with their son Deveraux, 4. The proud mom brought him to a screening of Peter Rabbit 2 along with Mick’s Rolling Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood‘s wife Sally Wood, 43, and their four-year-old twin daughters Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, in May and posed for pics on the carpet. The little tot looked just like his dad as he adorably walked with the group and stopped in front of the cameras.