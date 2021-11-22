Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She Had Her Uterus ‘Taken Out’ As Part Of Cancer Treatment

Vicki Gunvalson revealed that she actually had her uterus ‘taken out’ due to her cancer treatment, as she opened up in a new interview.

Vicki Gunvalson, 59, revealed she had cancer and had to have her uterus removed due to treatment. Vicki opened up about her scary prognosis to Bravo star, Jeff Lewis, on a recent episode of his SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live. In the interview, Vicki shared, “I had cancer! I just had my whole f***ing uterus taken out.”

Also on the show was Vicki’s friend and Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge. After Vicki revealed she had her uterus removed, neither Jeff nor Tamra commented on her statement. Instead, they moved on as if nothing was ever said. However, Vicki kept hinting that something was wrong throughout the interview, as she said, “I’m going through a f***ing tough time right now,” followed by, “I do not need anybody bringing me down.”

During the interview, Vicki had been discussing her ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, who was known for lying about having cancer back in 2016. Brooks made up fake documents that stated he had cancer and Brooks still insists that in 2013, he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Vicki went on to discuss how she made out after her legal battle with Brooks, stating, “What did I win? I f***ing got $380,000 out of my checkbook into his. I paid for all his s**t for five years. So people say I was in on some scam? I got scammed. He was ‘sick’ so he couldn’t work. Don’t get me down this rabbit hole.”

She then continued to say, “It made me absolutely crazy thinking about anybody thinking that I would do that to somebody when so many people have suffered from cancer.”