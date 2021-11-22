Adele Breaks Down In Tears As Former English Teacher Surprises Her At Live Show — Watch

Adele got the surprise of her life when she realized her former English teacher was in the audience during her ‘Audience with Adele’ special. Adele cried as she hugged the woman who ‘inspired’ her years ago.

During ITV’s An Audience with Adele special, Emma Thompson asked Adele if she had someone when she was younger who “inspired” and “supported” her. Adele doesn’t hesitate with her response. “Yeah, I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove who taught me English. That was Miss McDonald,” Adele reveals to the audience.

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion! ❤️ *PS, would totally buy Alan Carr’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love* 🤣@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/hlTOOZKt5j — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

Emma asks if they still keep in touch. Adele explains that Miss McDonald left when she was year 8, and she hasn’t seen her since. She notes that her former teacher “got her obsessed” with literature.

Adele continues, “She was so bloody cool. So engaging. She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us and stuff like that… ” Emma soon reveals that Miss McDonald is actually in the audience right now. Miss McDonald gets up from her seat and walks to the stage to see her former student.

The “Easy On Me” singer begins to cry when she sees Miss McDonald after all these years. They share a sweet hug on stage. “I’m so proud of you,” Miss McDonald tells Adele, who can’t stop crying.

Adele says that Miss McDonald looks “exactly the same.” Miss McDonald shares that she’s no longer teaching. “I’m just looking after my family,” she says. She even brought her two kids to the show, and they wave to Adele.

Adele’s tears keep coming. “Thank you for remembering me,” Miss McDonald says to Adele. The Grammy winner responds that her teacher “really changed my life.” Adele doesn’t want this to be the last time she sees Miss McDonald. She asks her teacher for her number.

Before her next performance, Adele had to get her makeup retouched after crying so much during this epic reunion. The concert special featured the singer singing old hits and new songs from her latest album 30. In addition to Emma, stars like Idris Elba and Emma Watson were in attendance.