See Pics

Silk Sonic Gives The AMAs A Smooth & Sexy Start With Performance Of ‘Smokin Out The Window’

Silk Sonic
Shaun Hoffman/ABC
Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Roll-Out, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2021
Olivia RodrigoAmerican Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Nov 2021
Machine Gun Kelly and daughter Casie Colson Baker American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Nov 2021
Cardi B American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer

Now that’s how you get a show started! Silk Sonic kicked off the 2021 AMAs with an incredible performance to their new hit ‘Smokin Out The Window.’

Silk Sonic started off the 2021 American Music Awards with a bang! The R&B superduo, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, opened the awards show hosted by Cardi B. on Nov. 21 with a performance to their new song “Smokin Out The Window.” The pair and their backup dancers and singers were all dressed in matching red suits as they got the audience on their feet dancing during the dazzling performance.

Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic performs at 2021 AMAs on Nov. 21 (Photo: Shaun Hoffman/ABC)

Silk Sonic is nominated for three AMAs: Favorite Music Video, Favorite R&B Song (both for “Leave the Door Open”), and Favorite Duo or Group — Pop. They won the AMA in the Favorite R&B Song category. In the third category, they are up against AJR, BTS, Glass Animals, and Maroon 5. Silk Sonic only formed earlier this year, so this is obviously the first time the music duo has been nominated for AMAs.

Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic performs at 2021 AMAs on Nov. 21 (Photo: Shaun Hoffman/ABC)

Related Gallery

Anderson .Paak -- SEE PICS

Billboard 13th Annual Women in Music Awards..Pier 36, NYC.December 6, 2018. 06 Dec 2018 Pictured: ANDERSON PAAK. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA320630_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Anderson.Paak and The Free Nationals performing at Reading Festival on August 24, 2019 in Reading, England. CAP/MAR ©MAR/Capital Pictures. 24 Aug 2019 Pictured: Anderson Paak. Photo credit: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA488056_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Anderson.Paak and The Free Nationals performing at Reading Festival on August 24, 2019 in Reading, England. CAP/MAR ©MAR/Capital Pictures. 24 Aug 2019 Pictured: Anderson Paak. Photo credit: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA488056_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

It’s been a great year for Silk Sonic. They previously performed their hit single “Leave the Door Open” at the 2021 Grammy Awards on March 14. They sang the hit tune again at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May, followed by the BET Awards on June 27. And every time, their performance is nothing short of spectacular. Silk Sonic really is dominating!

Silk Sonic
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic at the 2021 Grammy Awards (Photo: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock)

The 2021 AMAs have a spectacular line-up of performers, Silk Sonic included. Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay and BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Diplo, Chloe Bailey, and more artists will be taking the stage to perform throughout the show. Cardi, 29, is hosting for the first time.