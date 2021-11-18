‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Monie Love Admits Amber & Siir Brock’s Argument ‘Ripped’ Her Heart Out

Monie Love and Amber Laura have an honest conversation about their kids in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.’

When it comes to their kids, Monie Love and Amber Laura will always put them first. Amber stresses that her two kids come “along with the package” when it comes to dating her. “When you guys got to that part of imitating your arguments, I felt like somebody ripped my heart out of my chest,” Monie admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 18 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

Watching Amber and Siir Brock reminded Monie of her ex. “He was just drinking and behaving so awful and, in hindsight, he just completely didn’t give a sh*t about my kids. Your arguments are your arguments but the children are innocents always,” Monie tells Amber.

Amber’s kids have been an issue in her relationship with Siir. “That’s a dagger for him,” Amber admits. “He loves to say, ‘Well, take care of your own f**king kids. Those ain’t my damn kids.’ You can’t say those things to me about my kids because my kids are before you. When he does say that stuff, it brings me to a place in my mind like I’m moving on, I’m doing my own thing, I don’t give a f**k. I’m going to do whatever I want to do.”

Both Monie and Amber have been dealing with their relationship problems while in the Marriage Boot Camp house. Monie has been upfront about the fact that Tuff has been cheating on her. She’s said that if he doesn’t stop then she’s going to have to “nip that in the bud.”

The synopsis for the November 18 episode reads: “The couples must re-enact their worst fights on Respect Day. An unwelcome surprise shocks the boot campers. Monie Love breaks down when forced to confront her painful past with Tuff.” Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.