See Pics

Susan Sarandon, 75, Looks Regal In A White Pantsuit At The CMA Awards

Susan Sarandon
Ed Rode/AP/Shutterstock
May be used worldwide until Nov 10, 2022, solely for news coverage and editorial information purposes of the CMA Awards. The following credit is required: Photo: Photographer Name/ Country Music Association, Inc. © Country Music Association, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Josh Brasted/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock (12597965d) Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 10 Nov 2021
Carrie Underwood, left, and Mike Fisher arrive at the 55th annual CMA Awards, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn 55th Annual Country Music Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, United States - 10 Nov 2021
Miranda Lambert, right, and Brendan McLoughlin arrive at the 55th annual CMA Awards, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn 55th Annual Country Music Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, United States - 10 Nov 2021
Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 55th annual CMA Awards, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn 55th Annual Country Music Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, United States - 10 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Susan Sarandon graced us with her presence at the 2021 CMA Awards. The Oscar winner dazzled in a fierce white pantsuit on the red carpet.

Susan Sarandon made a grand entrance on the CMA Awards red carpet. The 75-year-old icon looked gorgeous in a white pantsuit. The jacket portion of the pantsuit featured caped sleeves. She added a pop of color with a bold red purse and red heels!

Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon looked beautiful in a white pantsuit on the CMA Awards red carpet. (Ed Rode/AP/Shutterstock)

Susan’s additional accessories included pearl necklaces and pearl earrings. Her hair was styled in loose waves for the event. Her coral lip was the perfect way to complete this look! The actress knows how to slay at an awards show, that’s for sure. The actress is one of the presenters during tonight’s CMAs.

The Oscar winner just turned 75 years old in October, but age is just a number to her. “I have a complete disconnect with my age. I’m not old. I don’t feel 75. It’s crazy,” she told You magazine. “Honestly, I’m happy I made it to 75 because I know there are a lot of people that have been less lucky.”

Related Gallery

Sexiest CMA Awards Dresses of All-Time: Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood & More

May be used worldwide until Nov 11, 2021, solely for news coverage and editorial information purposes of the CMA Awards. The following credit is required: Photo: {Photographer Name}/ Country Music Association, Inc. © Country Music Association, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock (11012506dc) Kelsea Ballerini at The 54th Annual CMA Awards" on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Music City Center in Downtown Nashville. 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Nov 2020 Wearing Dolce & Gabbana
May be used worldwide until Nov 11, 2021, solely for news coverage and editorial information purposes of the CMA Awards. The following credit is required: Photo: {Photographer Name}/ Country Music Association, Inc. © Country Music Association, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock (11012506dw) Lauren Alaina at The 54th Annual CMA Awards" on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Music City Center in Downtown Nashville. 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Nov 2020
May be used worldwide until Nov 11, 2021, solely for news coverage and editorial information purposes of the CMA Awards. The following credit is required: Photo: {Photographer Name}/ Country Music Association, Inc. © Country Music Association, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock (11012506bt) Maren Morris at "The 54th Annual CMA Awards" on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Music City Center in Downtown Nashville. 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Nov 2020 Wearing Dolce & Gabbana

The Thelma & Louise star may be from New York City, but she’s about to become a country icon with the upcoming debut of her new series Monarch. Susan stars as Dottie Cantrell Roman, the so-called First Lady of country music. This musical drama follows the Romans, a famous family in country music.

Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins on the CMA Awards red carpet. (Ed Rode/AP/Shutterstock)

According to the show’s official synopsis, dangerous truths will bubble to the surface, and the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman, the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy. You know Susan is going to chew up every single scene she’s in!

The actress stars alongside country singer Trace Adkins and Anna Friel. Monarch will debut on FOX following the NFC Championship on January 30, and then make its time period premiere on February 1.