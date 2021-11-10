Kim Zolciak’s Estranged Dad Arrested For Battery Against His Wife — See Mug Shot

Kim Zolciak’s estranged father, Joseph Zolciak, was arrested for battery in Florida on Nov. 8, and we have his mug shot.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann is dealing with some pretty heavy drama in her personal life, as HollywoodLife has confirmed her estranged dad, Joseph Zolciak, was arrested for battery on Nov. 8 after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with his wife.

Joseph and Kim’s mother Karen Zolciak’s alleged fight started over his talking to a female neighbor, according to the police report that was obtained by HollywoodLife. When Joseph was leaving to run an errand, Karen allegedly slammed the door behind him because she was “upset” over their conversation.

Then, when Joseph returned to the home he shares with Karen, she went to take a bath, as he was “ignoring her and watching TV in the bedroom,” the police report further states. Once she was done, she tried talking to him several times to no avail, and that’s when he allegedly “pushed her, causing her to fall and hit the right side of her head on an antique table”.

The officer, who took the report, claims Karen was “highly intoxicated” when she was transported to West Florida Hospital. Joseph claimed in the report that Karen was blocking the TV when she fell, and he suspected it was because of how much she was drinking. Karen, however, said she only had two glasses of wine.

Joseph was arrested for misdemeanor battery and booked at the Escambia County Jail on Monday, Nov. 8. He was then released Nov. 9 on a $1,000 bond, and his court date is set for Nov. 29. HollywoodLife reached out to a rep for Kim, who no longer speaks to her parents, for a comment, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.

Kim stopped speaking to her parents several years ago after they called her a liar in the media and claimed that Kim’s daughters, Brielle and Ariana, had two different fathers. “I don’t talk to my parents,” Kim confirmed during a March 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

