See Pics

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Scott Speedman Welcomes Adorable Baby Girl — See First Photos

scott speedman
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chris Pratt picks up his son Jack at school in Santa Monica. Pictured: Chris Pratt BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Sandler throws on a pair of Ugg boots and goes on a walk through his LA neighborhood with the company of his two daughters, Sadie and Sunny. Pictured: Adam Sandler BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon and family as they arrive to Harry Styles concert in New York City. Matt was all smiles as he treated his young guests to a night out to see the British rocker inside the World's Most Famous Arena. Some other guests were spotted walking with signs in the street and dressed in Harry attire. 04 Oct 2021 Pictured: Matt Damon and family. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA793353_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 45 Photos.
News Writer

Scott Speedman has welcomed a daughter, Pfeiffer Lucia, with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann! See the sweet photos.

Scott Speedman is a dad! The star of Grey’s Anatomy, 46, announced the arrival of his daughter with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann on Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 4, about a week after she was born. The actor’s daughter, named Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman, was born at home on October 26, his Instagram caption revealed. 

Scott shared two sweet photos with his newborn: in the first, he could be seen gazing at her little face as she sleeps (little pink beanie in tow), and in the second, he could be seen carrying Pfeiffer. His girlfriend, who he has been dating since 2017, also shared a series of black-and-white snapshots on her Instagram on Thursday, revealing the meaning behind the newborn’s name.

“Our beautiful daughter was born at home on October 26th at 8:33am weighing 6.6lb,” Lindsay explained on Instagram. “Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little ‘light.'” The arrival of baby Pfeiffer ahead of Halloween comes after the couple announced in May that they were expecting.

While on The Drew Barrymore Show on October 18, Scott opened up about how he and his girlfriend had been preparing for a home birth, revealing that they borrowed a tub from a neighbor he didn’t even know very well. “We had to go pick up the tub from who just happens to be our neighbor; we don’t know these people,” he told host Drew Barrymore.

“I just knocked on the door and this guy just delivered this tub and now I am in charge of blowing it up and getting water in and all of that stuff,” the actor continued. “It’s kind of a weird experience, I’m not gonna lie.” Prior to his appearance on Drew, Scott told PEOPLE that he was “tremendously excited” to become a father for the first time.

Related Gallery

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 — Photos Of Meredith, Amelia & More

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Bottle Up and Explode!” – The Grey Sloan doctors spring into action after an explosion rocks Seattle, with the incoming trauma hitting close to home. Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, NOV. 11 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SCOTT SPEEDMAN
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Bottle Up and Explode!” – The Grey Sloan doctors spring into action after an explosion rocks Seattle, with the incoming trauma hitting close to home. Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, NOV. 11 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Bonnie Osborne) CATERINA SCORSONE
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Bottle Up and Explode!” – The Grey Sloan doctors spring into action after an explosion rocks Seattle, with the incoming trauma hitting close to home. Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, NOV. 11 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Bonnie Osborne)E.R. FIGHTMASTER

“I’m tremendously excited,” he told the outlet. “I probably wasn’t ready as a younger guy, and now I’m ready to sort of give over to it. The timing just feels great.” He gushed about his “amazing” girlfriend, adding, “I’m aware that I don’t have to do the heavy lifting so I’m a coach and support team for my girl. We’re just trying to get everything ready.”

While he admitted that he has “no idea what’s coming,” Scott added, “Everybody says that having kids changes your life; and whatever that means, I’m excited to find out.”