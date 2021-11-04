See Pics

Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Stormi Support Travis Scott & Kendall At Star-Studded Softball Game

kylie jenner and stormi webster
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Recording artist Travis Scott, from left, daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17, in New York Parsons 2021 Benefit, New York, United States - 15 Jun 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
News Writer

No crying in softball! Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi supported Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner at a star-studded softball game in Texas.

A league of their own: Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi, 3, enjoyed a day of softball in Texas on Thursday, Nov. 4. The pregnant Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, attended a star-studded game at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday to support two important people in her life: sister Kendall Jenner and father of her children Travis Scott.

The reality TV star shared some snapshots from the game on Instagram on Thursday. In the first slide, she could be seen holding a supportive sign with “Kendall is our MVP!” on it. Daughter Stormi, donned in white pants, a printed long sleeve, and some ear protection earmuffs, could be seen in the second and third slides holding a black handbag and festive foam finger.

Kylie shared more footage from the game on her Instagram Story, too. One video featured Stormi with her dad on the field, while others featured sister Kendall and other stars posing for some photographs and having a dandy time, all of which could be seen in the Instagram compilation below.

A variety of celebrities and current and former Major League Baseball players got together for the game, dubbed Cactus Jack Fall Classic, on Thursday. Along with Kendall and Travis, SZA, Jeff Bagwell, and Julia Fox were among the famous players for the fall classic, which was put together to benefit the Cactus Jack Foundation. Launched by Travis in his native Houston in November 2020, the foundation provides educational and creative resources for youth in the city to ensure longterm success.

Related Gallery

Kylie Jenner's 2nd Pregnancy: Photos Of Her Maternity Look

Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2021
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The foundation’s first initiative was the HBCU Waymon Webster scholarship program, which helped cover tuition fees for college students experiencing financial hardships during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The inaugural initiative was named after Travis’ grandfather, who attended the HBCU Prairie View A&M University in Texas. Along with his grandfather’s alma mater, the fund benefited students at Morehouse College, Howard University, Texas Southern University, and Grambling State University.

Kylie and Stormi’s outing to Houston comes amidst the reality star’s second pregnancy with Travis. Kylie confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram in September. Despite the uncertain on-again, off-again nature of their relationship, a source previously told HollywoodLife that Kylie and Travis have been discussing a second child for quite some time now. “This has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer,” the source said. “She’s wanted a second child for forever.”