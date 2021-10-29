See Pics

Jill Biden & Wife Of French President Brigitte Macron Twin In Outfits As They Joke They’re Like ‘Sisters’

Alessandra Tarantino/AP/Shutterstock
President Joe Biden salutes as he and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One for a trip to Georgia to mark his 100th day in office, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md Biden, Andrews Air Force Base, United States - 29 Apr 2021
First lady of the United States Jill Biden arrives for the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan Olympics Opening Ceremony, Tokyo, Japan - 23 Jul 2021
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and US First Lady Jill Biden during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in EnglandG7, Hayle, United Kingdom - 11 Jun 2021
From left, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden Carrie Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden look, outside Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall, Britain, . As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada to the cliff-ringed Carbis Bay beach resort in southwest England, pandemic recovery - and, crucially, getting vaccines to billions who lack them - is top of the agenda G7, Carbis Bay, United Kingdom - 10 Jun 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer

Ahead of the G20 Rome summit, first ladies Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron stepped out for dinner in matching black and navy ensembles.

First ladies Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron twinned during a dinner date in Italy ahead of the 2021 G20 Rome summit on Friday, Oct. 29. The First Lady of the United States, 70, met with the First Lady of France, 68, wife of French president Emmanuel Macron, at Il Marchese in Rome for some wine and Italian delicacies. Both women wore matching black skirt suits with navy accessories, including a shawl and a clutch purse.

First ladies Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden speak to reporters outside of Il Marchese on October 29, 2021 (Alessandra Tarantino/AP/Shutterstock)

Biden told reporters the meeting was “wonderful” as she exited the restaurant on Friday, according to PEOPLE. “We’ve come here so many times,” the first lady told the press. “I love Italy. Brigitte loves Italy. Who would not love Italy? There’s nothing that we couldn’t love about it, right?” Biden said that she and the First Lady of France are like “two friends together, just like sisters.” A Biden spokesperson told reporters that the meeting was “warm” and the “sisters” enjoyed white wine.

While the women dined, their husbands had their own meeting. President Joe Biden met with Macron at the French embassy in Rome ahead of the summit this weekend. Scheduled for October 30 and October 31, the 2021 G20 Rome summit will mark the first in-person gathering between world leaders since the start of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic early last year. The summit gathers several countries for a forum on international economic cooperation.

First ladies Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden speak to reporters outside of Il Marchese on October 29, 2021 (Alessandra Tarantino/AP/Shutterstock)

Global economic recovery, supply chain problems, and climate change will be among the topics addressed in the capital of Italy this weekend. Ahead of Dr. Biden’s dinner at Il Marchese, she and the president paid a visit to Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, discussing serious topics that pertain to the current state of the world, but also exchanging silly pleasantries. Both the president and the Pope joked about whiskey.

During their meeting, the president gifted the Pope a sentimental military coin given to “warriors and leaders,” telling the sovereign of the Vatican, “You are the most significant warrior for peace I’ve ever met.” Biden then joked, according to CNN, “Now the tradition is, I’m only kidding about this, the next time I see you, if you don’t have it you have to buy the drinks. I’m the only Irishman you’ve ever met who’s never had a drink.” The Pope then quipped that “Irish people love whiskey.”