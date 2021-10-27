Snoop Dogg Says He’s Apologized To ‘Brother’ Eminem & Ended Their Past Feud

Snoop Dogg says he and Eminem have patched things up after a year-long feud, revealing he apologized to his ‘brother’ in a new interview with ‘The Breakfast Club.’

Snoop Dogg and Eminem have put their feud to rest ahead of their highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show, so all is right with the world. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper, 50, said he apologized to his “brother” Eminem, 49, while on The Breakfast Club on October 27, explaining that he let his music colleague know that he was “bettering” himself.

The feud began in mid 2020, when Snoop said he wouldn’t categorize the “Lose Yourself” rapper as his top 10 rappers, listing a series of other rappers from the ’80s instead. Eminem responded to the comments in his song “Zeus,” rapping, “I’m used to people knockin’ me, but, just not in my camp; I’m diplomatic ’cause I’m tryna be; last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me.” In his radio interview, Snoop called his initial remarks “out of pocket.”

“I love Eminem,” he said. “And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was suppose to trigger that in him.” He then called the rapper “family,” adding, “We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do. . . we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other.”

“I felt like I was out of pocket,” Snoop continued. “I apologized to him, and I let him know and I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain’t perfect. I’m Snoop Dogg.” With things patched up, the brothers are slated to headline the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Snoop revealed that when he found out Dr. Dre got the call to perform, he figured he would, too.

“Dr. Dre is one of my closest associates,” Snoop said. “When I knew he got the call, I figured I was going to get the call soon. But to add Eminem, Kendrick, and Mary J. Blige is special. These are his super friends to actually show people why he is who he is. He really wanted to get people what they want. This is an L.A. moment.”

Super Bowl LVI and the halftime show will air on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock.