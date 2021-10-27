‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Reveals She Had An Abortion Early In Tom Schwartz Relationship

In an emotional new episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Katie Maloney got candid about an abortion she had 10 years ago.

Katie Maloney revealed that she had an abortion during the earlier days of her relationship with husband Tom Schwartz in a new episode of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The honest revelation came as the two, who have encountered obstacles while trying to conceive for a child, prepared for an upcoming fertility clinic visit. Katie, 34, told Tom, 39, that she had some paperwork to tend to, leading them to reflect on the decision they made several years ago.

“I was filling out paper work, and it was asking, like, if you had ever been pregnant before,” a visibly emotional Katie told her husband. “So that’s definitely going to come up in our consultation.” Tom responded, “It’s OK. I think we made the best decision at the time.” Katie agreed that they “absolutely made the best decision” because it had been “so early in our relationship, and we were so…”

“Uncertain about our future,” Tom said, completing her sentence. “We were uncertain about the next day.” While she knew she “wanted kids,” Katie said she “knew that was not the time in my life.” In her confessional, Katie revealed she had the abortion 10 years ago, a time when her relationship with Tom had been a bit tumultuous. “Tom and I’d been together for a year, and it was not pretty,” Katie said. “Like, we fought all the time. I wanted it to work out, but I was just like if anything, he’s going to leave and I’m going to be a single mom.”

Katie added that “everyone, every woman, every person should be able to decide what’s best for them.” Tom later reflected in his own confessional, “If she wanted to have the kid, I would have manned up and found a way to make it work if I had to, but I’ll never know what would have happened.” The duo would later visit the California Fertility Partners in the episode, where Tom was informed that his sperm morphology was a “bit on the lower side,” but it was something the two could “definitely work on,” per the doctor.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST.