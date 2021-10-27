Britney Spears Says It’s ‘Puzzling’ People Are ‘Sending Scripts’ For Movies About Her Life

Using a British accent, Britney Spears revealed that people are sending her scripts for projects about her life — but the scripts aren’t ‘even true.’

It’s British Bitney, b*tch: Britney Spears said that people are sending her scripts for projects based on her life — but “none of the scripts are even true.” The pop star, 39, revealed all of this in an accent not quite like her usual Louisiana twang in an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, Oct. 27, addressing her followers in a British accent.

“What’s really puzzling to me is all these people are starting to send me all these scripts for my own life, but none of the scripts are even true,” British Britney mused in the video. “Aren’t I supposed to play the role in my own life? Madonna also went on Jimmy Fallon as well and she said people were sending her scripts for movies about her life and that the scripts aren’t event true. What are they thinking?”

She later noted, “I’m 39. Madonna is 60. I’m not dead. What are they thinking?” It’s unclear why the “Baby One More Time” singer addressed her followers in the accent, but perhaps a cameo in The Crown is in order. Britney’s comments about scripts come on the heels of her life — or more notably, her decades-long conservatorship — being at the center of several docuseries, including Framing Britney Spears, Controlling Britney Spears, and Britney vs Spears.

With help from lawyer Mathew Rosengart, Britney has been able to break new ground in terminating the conservatorship once and for all, which was put in place in 2008. In her court hearings in June and July, the pop star called for an end to the conservatorship and the removal of her father Jamie as conservator (the Spears patriarch, 69, was suspended from the conservatorship in September), declaring that she wanted to charge him with conservatorship abuse.

She’s also said she wanted to sue her family. “I would honestly like to sue my family,” Britney said in her first court hearing in June. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.” The singer has been speaking out more about her situation ever since, revealing that she wanted “justice” against her family in a recent Instagram post on October 26.

“This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know,” the pop star wrote alongside a photo of a typewriter in a lengthy caption. “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???”