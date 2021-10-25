Exclusive Premiere

Grave Danger Welcome You To Ska-lloween With New Ghostly Groove ‘Spector Inspector’

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Just Jared's 7th Annual Halloween Party, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Oct 2018
Lara Spencer dresses up as Royal Baby and gets pushed by Royal guards at Good Morning America's Halloween special in New York City. Pictured: Lara Spencer Ref: SPL879374 311014 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Katy Perry goes to Kate Hudson Halloween party dressed as a Flaming Hot Cheetos Pictured: Katy Perry goes to Kate Hudson Halloween party dressed as a Flaming Hot Cheetos Ref: SPL879116 311014 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Seal and Heidi Klum Heidi Klum's 7th Annual Halloween Party, Los Angeles, America - 31 Oct 2006 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Two-tone has gone orange and black, thanks to ska-goth band Grave Danger! Ahead of Halloween, the group wants to get you in the spooky spirit with some help from a paranormal private eye.

What do you do when you’re a ska fan, and you drop your candy while Trick-or-Treating? You pickitup-pickitup-pickitup. All (terrible) joking aside, Chicago’s Grave Danger shows that ska can be as much a part of Halloween as horror movies and full-sized candy bars. The band — Dave Schwantes, Dane Erbach, Chris Marcanti, Margaret Miller, Andy Miller, and Emily Erbach – has delivered a high-powered horn blast of goth-ska (“skath”) goodness on past Halloweens, and this year, they’re getting the party started early. In “Specter Inspector,” premiering on HollywoodLife, the Grave Danger introduces a ghostly gumshoe, an undead detective, a spooky sleuth in search of creepy clues. The band also delivers a massive amount of fun, and if you’re not grinning like a Jack O’Lantern at the end, you might be dead.

“I’ve always enjoyed ‘ska spy songs’ in the tradition of ‘Spy Market’ by Let’s Go Bowling and ‘Seventh Street Gangster’ by Dance Hall Crashers,” says Grave Danger’s David Schwantes, “and I thought the phrase ‘specter inspector’ was just funny. This song was a chance to lean into a driving bass line, a slinky horn part, and lots of organ and build a film noir style detective world full of ghosts and supernatural intrigue.”

Related Gallery

Stars Celebrating Halloween 2021: Billie Eilish, Kyle Richards & More

Sisters AnnaLynne McCord And Rachel McCord With Rachel's son Jude Schirmer Visit Seasonal Adventures Pumpkin Patch Las Vegas, Nv October 24, 2021. 24 Oct 2021 Pictured: AnnaLynne McCord, Rachel McCord. Photo credit: KWKC/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA799224_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Billie Eilish sports a red costume while leaving Doja Cat’s birthday party. Pictured: Billie Eilish BACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Doja Cat celebrates her birthday in a Halloween costume. Pictured: Doja Cat BACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Specter Inspector” marks the band’s first new music since their 2019 EP, Tomb Who It May Concern. The five-track release included tracks like “Give Up The Ghost,” “Bigfoot Beach,” and a devilish version of The Misfits’ “Halloween.” Both Tomb It May Concern and 2018’s Let ‘er RIP! should be added to this year’s playlist (and, if your heart bleeds black and orange 24/7, Grave Danger should be blasting out your speakers well past Thanksgiving and into New Year’s.) Whether or not the recent “ska-nnisance” is true remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: Grave Danger is a spooky delight, full of ghoulish charm and monstrously infectious hooks.

Grave Danger was born out of the minds of David Schwantes and Dane Erbach, two high school friends who spent their youth in Chicago’s suburbs by brainstorming fake bands with their friends. Fifteen years later, the two decided to blend Reel Big Fish’s playful attitude with the skulls and zombies you’d find in any Blitzkid record. It helped that both David and Dane played in ska bands before, and thus, were able to recruit a legion of fiends, freaks, and similarly-minded weirdos.

So when you’re two-stepping and skanking along at this year’s Halloween parties, don’t be surprised if you find yourself dancing along to a ghost. Just crank up the Grave Danger, pop open a couple of pumpkin-flavored drinks, and have the best “Skalloween” ever!