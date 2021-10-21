‘Locke & Key’s Griffin Gluck Teases Gabe & Eden’s Season 2 Schemes: ‘We Do A Lot Of Bad Things’

‘Locke & Key’ returns for season 2 on October 22. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Griffin Gluck and Hallea Jones about Gabe/Dodge and Eden’s ‘wrongdoings’ and how long they can keep their secrets.

The end of Locke & Key season 1 featured a game-changing twist: Dodge is not gone. Actually, Gabe is Dodge. Gabe and Eden are now a team and keeping it a secret from everyone. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVELY with Griffin Gluck and Hallea Jones about what kind of chaos Gabe and the newly demon-infected Eden will be stirring up in season 2.

“Together? A lot,” Griffin told HollywoodLife at the show’s press junket. “Unfortunately for Eden and Hallea, Gabe is a bit of a solo guy and so is Eden, actually, so they keep kind of butting into each other schemes. There’s a decent amount of conflict between the two of them, but we get up to a lot of wrongdoings this season. We do a lot of bad things to a lot of good people, and it is fun the whole time.”

Hallea added that Eden and Gabe get up to “a lot of mischief not very well managed by Gabe, I must say. But Griffin is right on when both Eden and Gabe are very big personalities. They’re very power-hungry. Because Gabe is an Echo, it creates this really strange dynamic with Eden where she’s like, ‘Well, I don’t want to follow you around anymore.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’m going to kill you if you don’t.’ And she’s like, ‘Ah, okay cool.’ It was really fun…”

No one else seems to be aware of Gabe is actually Dodge, especially Kinsey. Griffin admitted that “it’s going to be a lot of fun for audiences to see how long he can keep the rules up. I mean, it’s a small town. You know, word gets around.”

When it comes to Eden, Hallea believes this demon Eden situation is actually “Eden’s great life calling.” She added, “I think she was just on the road to this whether it be through supernatural ways or not. She was already kind of a demon in ways in the first season in mortal terms and to have this demon thing happen to her was just like, oh my god, now I can unleash everything that I want and everything that I just hunger. I have a hunger for when it comes to mischief and chaos and all that stuff. She really leans into the craziness that we see kind of in season 1 but just more on a murderous level, which is a lot more fun.”

Griffin has grown up on-screen in TV series like Private Practice and American Vandal. This dark turn in season 2 marks the first time the actor has played a villain.

“This is my first time playing a role that’s not like a goody-two-shoes,” Griffin told HollywoodLife. “This is my first time playing an antagonist, I’ll say that. And what a first antagonist to have. He is a really mean guy. A lot of subtleties, nuances… he’s like three different people in one body. I got to have a lot of fun figuring out how to do the whole antagonist thing, how to do all the whole evil supervillain I guess you’d call him. I figured that out on the way just throughout the shooting, which was a lot of fun. It progressively got harder and harder. It was a real challenge, but the most fun challenge that I can have as an actor.” Locke & Key season 2 drops October 22 on Netflix.