Steve Harvey Trolled For Dressing In Leather Pants & Bright Blue Jacket In New Photo

Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shuttersto
Steve Harvey speaks at the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre, in Atlanta 8th Annual NFL Honors, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Steve Harvey Miss Universe Pageant, Show, Bangkok, Thailand - 17 Dec 2018
Steve Harvey, Marjorie Elaine Harvey Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Couture Dinner, New York, USA - 08 Apr 2018
Steve Harvey holds up the card showing the winners after he incorrectly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez at the winner at the Miss Universe pageant, in Las Vegas. According to the pageant, a misreading led the announcer to read Miss Colombia as the winner before they took it away and gave it to Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach Miss Universe Pageant, Las Vegas, USA - 20 Dec 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
The internet has hilariously reacted to a new photo of Steve Harvey looking suave in a pair of black leather pants, a turtleneck, and a cobalt blue jacket.

Fans have declared Steve Harvey is in his “fashion influencer era” after he shared a photo of himself in leather pants. The TV personality, 64, has surprised followers by seemingly upping his fashion game in recent months, ditching the classic suits he usually wears on Family Feud in favor of bold, colorful ensembles. On October 13, he posted a pic of himself in leather pants, a cobalt blue jacket and chunky black boots. Steve also donned a black turtleneck as he looked off wistfully into the distance, leading many to compare him to a cartoon character.

“Steve Harvey and his stylist are going crazy,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another joked, “steve harvey dressing like a bisexual vampire wtf is going on.” A third even suggested he was in “his disney villain era.” Most recently, the game show host revealed he totally supports his step daughter Lori Harvey‘s romance with Michael B. Jordan. The comedian opened up to PEOPLE about his feelings on the actor dating in an interview on September 20.

“I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now. I really am,” Steve revealed “It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it’s the first time she’s been happy. He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here, ’cause I have ways,” the Family Feud host continued. “But I can’t say nothing bad, man. He’s just got a great family, man. He’s a spiritual guy.”

Steve Harvey. Image: Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shuttersto

But, “he’s not the sexiest man alive to me, at all,” Steve joked, referencing the infamous title Michael was given in 2020. “I haven’t seen it. I haven’t seen anything sexy yet … But I’m a father. I don’t give a damn if you [are] cute. I just want somebody to treat my princess the way I treat her.”

Back in April, Michael told the outlet why he decided to go public about his relationship with Lori, after keeping his personal life private for several years. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he said. “I’m extremely happy.”