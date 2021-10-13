Exclusive Video

‘Alter Ego’ Preview: Phoenix Embers’ Cover Of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’ Stuns The Judges

Phoenix Embers takes the stage once again for a stunning rendition of Miley Cyrus’ mega-hit ‘Wrecking Ball’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 13 episode of ‘Alter Ego.’

The avatar Phoenix Embers walks up to the stage in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Alter Ego and starts off strong yet again with her performance of “Wrecking Ball.” Right away, Alanis Morissette is impressed with Phoenix Embers’ vocals. There’s a reason she’s still in the competition!

When Phoenix Embers begins to hit some of those signature high notes in “Wrecking Ball,” will.i.am begins to rub his hands together. He likes what he hears! Grimes is singing along with Phoenix!

Phoenix Embers
The avatar Phoenix Embers performs ‘Wrecking Ball’ on ‘Alter Ego.’ (FOX)

Phoenix Embers puts her own spin on some of the notes in the song, which really intrigues Grimes. Miley Cyrus’ song is already so iconic. Switching up the notes is a risk, but it pays off for Phoenix Embers. At the end of the episode, Alanis is grinning.

Backstage, the real person behind Phoenix Embers looks thrilled. Danielle is smiling from ear to ear. Now that was a performance to remember!

Alter Ego is a singing competition series unlike any other. The FOX series actually the world’s first avatar singing competition series. Singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. The contestants create their dream avatar alter go to reinvent themselves and their performances are showcased via motion capture technology.

Alter Ego
Danielle is the singer behind Phoenix Embers. (FOX)

During the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Grimes said that Alter Ego “represents a future in music where there’s a lot more possibility for different types of brains.” She added, “To me, and to a lot of the contestants, this show represented a lot of opportunity. We don’t need to be super confident, always good on camera, always happy to perform without anxiety.”

Alanis, Grimes, will.i.am, and Nick Lachey are the judges of Alter Ego. Rosci Diaz is the host of the show. In the show’s fifth episode, four of the remaining 16 contestants go head-to-head and face elimination. Alter Ego airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX directly after The Masked Singer.