Megan Thee Stallion Channels The ‘80s In Velvet Rhinestone Lingerie As She Performs In Austin – Photos

Megan Thee Stallion looked ultra-sexy in a velvet bustier top and matching bikini bottom as she took the stage at the Austin City Limits Festival on Oct. 8.

Megan Thee Stallion, 26, slayed this look at the Austin City Limits Festival. The Texas native sported a sexy velvet bra-style top and matching high-cut bikini bottoms, both bedazzled in rhinestones for an ’80s inspired touch. She added a matching pair of asymmetrically cut boots and flirty fishnet stockings to complete the on-stage ensemble, keeping her raven-haired locks back in to a high, sleek ponytail.

At one point, she added an extra matching sleeve to the top with fringe and cowboy style hat, adding a western vibe true to her Texas roots! The Texas Southern University alum accessorized with a chunky gold hoop earring and cuban link bracelet, both of which matched her custom metallic hued microphone. The Revlon face also sported some fall-ready glam with a burgundy lip and plenty of highlighter, along with a dark, long manicure.

Megan didn’t disappoint as she performed her signature choreography throughout the set, which included plenty of twerking to some of her biggest hits like “WAP” with Cardi B, “Savage” and “Hot Girl Summer.” At several points, she turned around to reveal the high-cut backside of her bottoms, also sticking her tongue out.

“ACL WEEKEND 2 was EVERYTHING,” she captioned a series of photos from the performance to her Instagram account on Friday, Oct. 8. Her fellow famous pals, including Tinashe and Normani, were both loving her sexy look. “Outfit!” Tinashe posted, while Normani added, “yup yup yup.” Austin-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott also got in on the action, commenting, “Yes ma’am!!”

The rapper has been looking absolutely incredible lately, sporting a white bustier style corset and hot pink booty shoorts as she hit the stage with Miley Cyrus, 28, on weekend one of the festival. The Hannah Montana alum surprised Meg (and fans) with her impromptu performance, driving the massive crowd wild. Miley also looked incredible in a black crop top and capri set adorned with fringed beads, along with an emerald green, open-toe sandal.