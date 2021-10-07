Exclusive Interview

‘Ghosts’ Star Román Zaragoza: Sasappis Is A ‘Young Spirit’ Who ‘Enjoys Mayhem & Drama’

Roman Zaragota
CBS
GHOSTS is a single-camera comedy about Samantha and Jay, a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast--only to find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. GHOSTS on the special one-hour series premiere of the new CBS Original comedy GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 7 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R Front Row) Rose McIver as Samantha and Utkarsh Ambudkar Pictured (L-R Back Row ) Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Romn Zaragoza as Sasappis, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, Hudson Thames as Crash, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn and Danielle Pinnock as Alberta Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Dinner Party” – When Sam and Jay invite the nosy neighbors Henry and Margaret (Mark Linn-Baker and Kathryn Greenwood) to a dinner party to woo them into allowing the bed and breakfast, the ghosts are desperately eager to be included on the guest list, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 21 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R) Rose McIver as Samantha and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay Photo: Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"Pilot"/"Hello!" - Samantha and Jay throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast - only to find it's inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Also, when Sam thinks she's crazy because she continues to see the ghosts of Woodstone Manor, she tries to ignore them, making them even more determined to get her to acknowledge they're real, on the special one-hour series premiere of the new CBS Original comedy GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 7 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The one-hour premiere will be seamless with back-to-back episodes. Pictured Román Zaragoza as Sasappis Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Dinner Party” – When Sam and Jay invite the nosy neighbors Henry and Margaret (Mark Linn-Baker and Kathryn Greenwood) to a dinner party to woo them into allowing the bed and breakfast, the ghosts are desperately eager to be included on the guest list, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 21 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Entertainment Director

‘Ghosts’ is one of the most delightful new comedies of the fall season. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Román Zaragoza about his character, how the show differs from the BBC version, and more.

The new CBS comedy series Ghosts premieres on October 7. The quirky show follows a young couple that moves into a country estate only to find out that it’s inhabited by ghosts of past residents. One of those spirits is Sasappis, played by Román Zaragoza. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actor about what to expect.

“Sasappis is an interesting character,” Román teased. “The way that we describe him is he’s this young spirit and old soul. He’s the youngest of the group in regards to how [old he was] when he died. He’s the youngest in that regard. However, he’s been dead for 500 years, so he’s this kind of wise elder that at times lashes out like a child. He’s trying to be the voice of reason. He’s trying to be the one to really call out people for their absurdity and to be the voice that is guiding the ghosts to a better place, but then you see he’s just a child that actually enjoys mayhem and drama. He gets his feelings hurt really easily, so it’s a fun line to walk because he doesn’t know who he is. Also, he’s been away from his people for 500 years. He’s been disenfranchised from his culture and his language and had to adapt to living with a bunch of English-speaking, mostly white people. That can be really difficult in that sense as well, so it’s been a really interesting character to dive into because there’s a lot to unpack in their reality and the honesty and the truth of it, but then also trying to find the comedy in all that.”

Roman Zaragota
Román Zaragoza stars as Sasappis. (CBS)

The series is based on the hit BBC version, which premiered in 2019. There are differences between the U.S. and U.K. versions, including Sasappis. He’s an entirely new character created for the American version. Román admitted he “definitely” feels a little pressure playing a new character.

“But I think that all of us actors put pressure on ourselves like that but I’m excited,” the actor said. “I think Sasappis fits in really nicely with this group because he’s kind of comments on a lot of the absurdity and the messiness that comes with all these ghosts. It’s so much fun, and I feel like the whole dynamic of all us together is just such a good time. For me, it’s an actor’s playground.”

Ghosts
The cast of the new series ‘Ghosts.’ (CBS)

Román noted that the spirits of Ghosts are ghosts from this region of the world. “We have a Revolutionary War soldier, we have a Viking that died in 1000 AD. We have more American ghosts like a Wolf of Wall Street guy,” Román told HollywoodLife. “In my opinion, I feel like this show is such a commentary also on the history of film. We have characters that you can really see from past films over the years, which is really cool. I think we really do a fun job of commenting on different films and commenting on different aspects of American culture and American history.” Ghosts will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.