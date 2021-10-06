Timberview High School Shooting: Police Confirm 4 Victims & Search For Suspect Underway

Timberview High School is in lockdown and police are at the scene after a shooter opened fire, injuring four people. He is still at large and considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

A shooter is at large after injuring four people at Timberview High School. Police are at the scene of the Arlington, Texas school, which is now in lockdown, after a shooter opened fire on the campus, police confirmed in a press conference. Authorities said they are now on the hunt for 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who is a person of interest. He is described as a black male, and is believed to be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the license plate PFY 6260. Police said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

“This is not random act of violence. This is a student that got into a fight and drew a weapon,” the chief of police said during the press conference. He confirmed that authorities received a call at 9:15am local time about a shooting on the second floor of the school. Four people were injured, one of whom sustained minor injuries and refused treatment. The other three victims — two students and one “older person” — were transported to hospital and are believed to be in surgery.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Earlier today, a letter was issued to parents, according to NBC, stating that police were investigating an active shooter situation. The letter reportedly added that students and staff are currently locked in their classrooms and offices. Arlington Police also tweeted, “We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified.” This is an unfolding situation, HollywoodLife will update this story as we get additional information.