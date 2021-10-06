See Message

Britney Spears Says She Wants To Direct A Movie Amidst Ongoing Break From Music Career

News Writer

With her music career currently at a standstill, Britney Spears expressed interest at joining the film industry. She said she’s ‘thinking about directing a movie.’

Within her latest (and quite lengthy) message posted to her Instagram feed, Britney Spears, 39, mentioned a possible career change in Hollywood. Britney, whose pop star career has been inactive for years now amidst her controversial conservatorship, said on Wednesday, October 6 that she’s “thinking about directing a movie.” More specifically, the “Stronger” crooner said she’d like her film to be “similar” to Quentin Tarantino‘s martial arts movies Kill Bill “considering YELLOW has always been my favorite color.” See Britney’s brief remarks related to her interest in movie directing below.

Britney’s full message on Instagram was written out alongside a 1-minute-long video of the mother of two dancing in two different outfits to her song “Brave New Girl.” The first outfit was a stylish cheetah ensemble, and the other was a sexy green bodysuit. In her caption, Britney said she made the video “in two hours,” and noted at how producing music videos is a quicker process than creating movies.

“Do I know the challenge in waiting around during a shoot … I feel like I have been a caged animal for half of my life …that’s exactly why I choose to direct myself,” Britney said. “Do my makeup myself … produce myself … dress myself … make music myself … feed myself … and shoot videos and pics myself,” she added. It was then that the celebrated superstar made the comment about wanting to create a movie similar to Kill Bill.

Only time will tell if Britney decides to actually pursue film directing. For now, Brit’s still taking her extended break from music while enjoying time with her fiancé, Sam Asghari. She’s also been celebrating the fact that her father Jamie Spears was recently removed from his role as conservator of her estate, something that the singer has been fighting to make happen for years now. Britney still remains under the conservatorship, but with John Zabel now in the role instead of her dad. However, the Crossroads alum has already filed papers to request the conservatorship end altogether this fall.

After Jamie was suspended from his post, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Britney was feeling “on top of the world” now that she’s one step closer to freedom. “She hasn’t made any final decisions when it comes to what she plans on doing next, if and when, the conservatorship is terminated,” the insider said. “Britney is really just celebrating each win as it comes.”