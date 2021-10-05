Tweets

Donald Trump Falls Off Forbes’ Wealthiest Americans List & Gets Mocked On Twitter

Shutterstock
United States President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to Dan Gable, a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, a world gold medalist, and an Olympic gold medalist, in the in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, Monday, December 7, 2020. Afterwards he took questions about the election and the health of Rudy Giuliani. Credit: Doug Mills / Pool via CNP. 07 Dec 2020 Pictured: Dan Gable, a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, a world gold medalist, and an Olympic gold medalist, masked remarks after being awarded the Medal of Freedom by United States President Donald J. Trumpin the in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, Monday, December 7, 2020. Afterwards he took questions about the election and the health of Rudy Giuliani. Credit: Doug Mills / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Doug Mills - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA719804_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Course on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Clyde, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Donald Trump is no longer one of the 400 richest people in America for the first time in more than two decades, according to new rankings in ‘Forbes’ magazine.

People are used to seeing Donald Trump‘s name among the richest of Americans but newly released information reveals that is changing. Forbes magazine recently shared rankings for their 400 richest Americans list and the 75-year-old former president, who’s been on the list 25 years, is not on it. The news comes as a bit of a shock since he’s known for being a successful businessman over the years but Twitter users didn’t hesitate to react and even mock with eye-catching tweets once the rankings went public.

“poor baby,” one user wrote while another joked, “But, as a consolation prize, Donald Trump has made it onto the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list for the first time.” A third seemed to reference the way Trump felt about the votes in the 2020 presidential election when sharing, “It shouldn’t be long before Donald Trump files his first of more than 50 lawsuits claiming that his spot on the Forbes list was stolen from him.”

“I doubt that Donald Trump is even on the Forbes List of 400 Top Wealthiest People at Mar a Lago,” another user shared while others responded with either laughing emojis or memes of someone laughing.

News that Trump dropped off the Forbes richest list comes less than one year since he left the White House. He reportedly has a net worth of $2.5 billion and missed making the list by around $400 million. Although he has the same net worth as last year, it’s a big difference from the higher net worth he had at the start of his presidency in Jan. 2017. He was worth $3.7 billion in 2016 and dropped to $3.1 billion from 2017-2019, according to Forbes.

Related Gallery

Donald Trump Vs. The Press -- PICS

May 4th 2020 - Lesley Stahl has been released from the hospital after being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus. - File Photo by: zz/Demis Maryannakis/STAR MAX/IPx 2016 9/20/16 Lesley Stahl at The New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala held on September 20, 2016 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. (NYC)

As far as who’s to blame for Trump being dropped from the richest Americans list, Forbes says he should look at himself. “If Trump is looking for someone to blame, he can start with himself,” writer Dan Alexander wrote in an article for the outlet. “Five years ago, he had a golden opportunity to diversify his fortune. Fresh off the 2016 election, federal ethics officials were pushing Trump to divest his real estate assets. That would have allowed him to reinvest the proceeds into broad-based index funds and assume office free of conflicts of interest … Trump decided to hang onto his assets.”