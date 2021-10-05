Donald Trump Falls Off Forbes’ Wealthiest Americans List & Gets Mocked On Twitter

Donald Trump is no longer one of the 400 richest people in America for the first time in more than two decades, according to new rankings in ‘Forbes’ magazine.

People are used to seeing Donald Trump‘s name among the richest of Americans but newly released information reveals that is changing. Forbes magazine recently shared rankings for their 400 richest Americans list and the 75-year-old former president, who’s been on the list 25 years, is not on it. The news comes as a bit of a shock since he’s known for being a successful businessman over the years but Twitter users didn’t hesitate to react and even mock with eye-catching tweets once the rankings went public.

“poor baby,” one user wrote while another joked, “But, as a consolation prize, Donald Trump has made it onto the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list for the first time.” A third seemed to reference the way Trump felt about the votes in the 2020 presidential election when sharing, “It shouldn’t be long before Donald Trump files his first of more than 50 lawsuits claiming that his spot on the Forbes list was stolen from him.”

“I doubt that Donald Trump is even on the Forbes List of 400 Top Wealthiest People at Mar a Lago,” another user shared while others responded with either laughing emojis or memes of someone laughing.

News that Trump dropped off the Forbes richest list comes less than one year since he left the White House. He reportedly has a net worth of $2.5 billion and missed making the list by around $400 million. Although he has the same net worth as last year, it’s a big difference from the higher net worth he had at the start of his presidency in Jan. 2017. He was worth $3.7 billion in 2016 and dropped to $3.1 billion from 2017-2019, according to Forbes.

As far as who’s to blame for Trump being dropped from the richest Americans list, Forbes says he should look at himself. “If Trump is looking for someone to blame, he can start with himself,” writer Dan Alexander wrote in an article for the outlet. “Five years ago, he had a golden opportunity to diversify his fortune. Fresh off the 2016 election, federal ethics officials were pushing Trump to divest his real estate assets. That would have allowed him to reinvest the proceeds into broad-based index funds and assume office free of conflicts of interest … Trump decided to hang onto his assets.”