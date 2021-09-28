‘The Resident’ Preview: Conrad Goes Searching Devon’s Missing Patient — Watch

Kit calls on Conrad to help find Devon’s patient after Devon is hospitalized in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 28 episode of ‘The Resident.’

There’s a missing patient at Chastain and his doctor was left seriously ill after going to look for him. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Resident, Kit and Conrad try to figure out what happened to Devon’s patient, Winston.

Kit is on the phone trying to retrace Devon’s steps before he was found unconscious in an elevator. Kit learns that Devon sent Winston for X-rays of his fractured wrist. Conrad heads to the area of the hospital to search for Winston.

He finds the waiting room area completely empty. Conrad begins to check every room for signs of anyone. He hears a strange noise coming from the room he hasn’t checked yet.

When he opens the door, he finds Winston unconscious on the floor. Knowing what happened to Devon, Conrad better act fast before this gas leak turns deadly.

The new episode will also feature the reunion between Billie and Trevor, the son she gave up for adoption. “Their relationship is going to be incredibly complicated,” EP Andrew Chapman told HollywoodLife. “To have someone that you gave up for adoption show back up in your life when you are really crazy about having that person show up in your life is going to cause all kinds of left turns for Billie.”

The synopsis for the September 28 episode reads: “When one of the doctors is found unconscious in an elevator at Chastain, the staff frantically retraces his steps to figure out the cause. Billie is faced with a personal conflict when she comes face-to-face with the secret she has been hiding all these years. Meanwhile, Bell helps Kit make a decision about a new neurosurgeon joining the team at Chastain.” The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.