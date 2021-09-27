Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro Confirm False Positive Covid Tests, Ask Kamala Harris ‘Baby Come Back’

‘The View’ co-hosts revealed that everyone is completely healthy after a very serious COVID-scare right before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to join the ladies for an interview.

The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin, 52, and Ana Navarro, 49, returned to the table on Monday September 27 after being rushed off-air on Friday due to testing positive for COVID-19. The ladies announced that their tests were thankfully false positives. “Everyone is safe, healthy, and covid-free. No one’s got it! It was a mistake of some sort,” Joy Behar exclaimed at the top of the show. The women also explained how relieved they were to all be vaccinated, making them feel safe throughout the scare.

To open their first show since Friday’s unexpected twist, the ladies and executive producer Brian Teta gave a bit of a play-by-play in what exactly happened on Friday. Joy explained that all the women received multiple covid tests throughout the weekend to make sure everyone was okay. “I really want to acknowledge and apologize to Sunny and Ana, because in the midst of all this chaos, they were put in this position, where they had this information put out on television,” he said, while also explaining it was important to him to keep everyone on the show safe, but also Vice President Kamala Harris, who was supposed to join the women in the studio, but did the interview via video from backstage.

Joy asked both ladies what their weekends were like. Sunny explained that it was “really uncomfortable” to have her results shared publicly. She explained that her husband, who’s a surgeon, was taken out of an operating room as the news came out, her children were told in school, and her parents were rushed to be tested. It was especially frightening for Sunny, because her husband had lost both of his parents to covid in January, via USA Today. “For me, it was particularly triggering, because not too long ago, I delivered the eulogy at my in-laws’ funeral. So you can imagine how I felt, thinking that I could possibly be covid-positive, and my family could experience another loss. A loss that I don’t think my husband could handle,” she said.

Other than thanking fans for support in the frightening time, Sunny also revealed that her co-host couldn’t have been a better friend to go through it with. “Ana Navarro is the best person to have it happen with you, because her charm and her wit and her sense-of-humor really got me through it,” she said, although mentioned that her jokes weren’t appropriate to share on TV.

Ana explained that she was “flabbergasted” by the results and quipped that she was afraid, because she’d spent time with members of Harris’ family the day prior. “I’m thinking I’m typhoid Mary, and I’m going to wipe out the entire Harris family in one week,” she said mentioning that she got in touch with them and her own family quickly.

Both Sunny and Ana explained that they both received tons of support, but they were also hurt by a few hateful messages they received in light of the false positive. In particular, Ana was attacked by Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter. “Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity,” Don Jr. tweeted on Friday. Ana had clapped back over Twitter, but she didn’t hold back on Monday to let loose on former President Donald Trump‘s son.

@DonaldJTrumpJr, thanks for your concern. I don’t have COVID.

Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away…assuming he answers your calls. Or just ask your sister to call him for you. https://t.co/1v6GISIt5B — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 25, 2021

Ana brushed off the Triggered author’s attack, when she called him a “dimwit with no skill or talent or significant accomplishments, living off your father’s fame and name and fortune,” before turning the conversation to Don Jr.’s dad. “Babe, I take a shot at my weight everyday. Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue,” she said. “If you want to have a conversation about COVID and obesity, you could’ve had it in October, when your elderly, obese father had it. It is a legitimate conversation to have, and fortunately for you, you’ve got somebody in your family that you could call and have it with. Imagine having a father who’s butt is the size of a studio apartment in New Jersey, and you’ve got the gall to pick on me about my weight?”

After they finished recounting what it was like over the weekend, the women mentioned how upset they were they didn’t get to have the vice president in studio. The women announced that they were hoping that Harris would return to the show for another interview. “Kamala, baby, come back,” Ana said. “We will bubblewrap ourselves. We will float in disinfectant!”