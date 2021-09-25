Interview

Britney Spears’ Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Tearfully Reveals She Can’t Get Star’s Phone Number

Felicia Culotta, who was once one of the closest people to Britney Spears, spoke out about the singer in ‘The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears’ documentary.

Felicia Culotta, Britney Spears‘ former assistant and friend, tearfully commented on the star’s conservatorship struggles as well as the current status of their relationship in a new documentary. In The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears, which premiered on Sept. 24 on Hulu and FX, the emotional ex-confidant of the singer revealed she no longer has her phone number and doesn’t have a way of getting in touch with her.

“I don’t have any way of getting in touch with her at this point. All the numbers that I have [for her] are now changed,” Felicia, who was one of the closest people to Britney during her rise to fame in the 1990s, said during an interview in the documentary.

In addition to admitting she no longer has Britney’s phone number, Felicia sent a special and sweet message to the “Piece of Me” crooner after being asked what she would say to her if she could. “First off, I would make you giggle. And second off, I’d want you to remember all the funny things and all the fun times,” she began, while speaking directly into the camera. “I want you to remember how strong you are, how talented you are, how silly you are, how goofy you are and that that heart of yours is gigantic.”

“Hang in there. Your voice is coming back,” she tearfully added. “You are louder and prouder and more powerful than I’ve seen you in a really long time. I love you, and I will support you no matter what.”

Britney has been under her conservatorship, which has allowed her father Jamie Spears, 69, to be in control of her estate, since Feb. 2008, and spoke out against it for the first time in court this past summer. She asked the judge to charge her dad with “conservatorship abuse” after alleging he forced her to perform shows and sent her to a mental facility against her will. He filed a petition to end the conservatorship in early Sept. and a judge is set to make a decision on Sept. 29.