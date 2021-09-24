Rockers Sticky Fingers Reach ‘Through The Darkness’ With New Song ‘We Can Make The World Glow’

Like the first rays of light heralding the arrival of a new dawn, Australian rockers Sticky Fingers unleash the title track of their new album, bringing forth the groovy vibes to make you ‘feel good inside.’

After so many dark days, the world needs a little bit of light – especially as the northern hemisphere heads into the long nights of Autumn and Winter. Thankfully, it’s springtime down in Australia, and like a flower emerging from a long nap, Sticky Fingers have returned with new music. The band — Dylan Frost (lead vocals, guitar), Paddy Cornwall (bass, vocals), Seamus Coyle (lead guitar), Beaker “Beaks” Best (drums, percussion), and Freddy Crabs (keys, synth) – have unleashed the title track to their upcoming fifth album, “We Can Make The World Glow,” and glow they do. “Why do we hold back when we’re holding onto loved ones /Couldn’t figure out this maze I was in, I gotta find the way now / Slide off in daffodils I’m falling into heaven / Into this space we ready know.” It’s a smooth, warm jam, perfect for those times when you need help putting a smile on your face.

After a year of lockdowns and canceled shows, Sticky Fingers wanted to make their return a poignant one. “Title track ‘We Can Make the World Glow’ shares a sentiment of reaching through their darkness,” the band shares with HollywoodLife, “with lyrics like ‘I’m out my coma top ten, living life in ecstasy, bouncing off your gravity.’ ‘We wanted to make something that had throw-back Sticky vibes pulling in fresh elements all the while. We’re always pushing to make sounds, and we wanna make people feel good inside.”

This new music is a bit of a reset for the band. Over the summer of 2020, the band endured some personal setbacks, with Dylan enduring “multiple overdoses,” per the band’s official website, and Paddy checking himself into rehab. After getting their lives back in order, they experienced a homecoming, reuniting with original guitarist Taras Hyrubi-Piper at Grove Studios. With Taras producing and longtime producer Dann Hume as the mixer, the band experienced rejuvenation, a reignition of the spark which led to this new album.

We Can Make The World Glow marks the band’s first album since 2019’s Yours To Keep. Independent since 2008, the band has delivered “three straight Top 5 albums, earned ARIAA platinum and gold plaques, eclipsed 1 billion streams, and sold out the continent’s most hallowed venues usually reserved for the likes of Elton John and Post Malone,” according to the band’s official website. They have earned over a billion streams and hundreds of thousands of followers online with their signature blend of rock – mixing reggae, alternative, indie, and psychedelic garage into a smooth groove that’s bound to get you movin’. Expect the full album sometime in Spring 2022, and until then, glow on.