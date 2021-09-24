Hallmark’s ‘Countdown To Christmas’ 2021: See The Full Schedule Of Holiday Films

The holidays are upon us, and Hallmark is more than ready. Hallmark has 41 new holiday movies lined up as part of their annual ‘Countdown to Christmas’ lineup. Here’s everything we know so far.

You can always depend on Hallmark to bring the holiday cheer. Starting on October 22, Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas programming events will begin. Hallmark is gifting us with 41 original premieres this year, and we couldn’t be happier.

There will be all-new movies every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel, with all-new movies every Saturday at 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. This year’s movies star fan-faves like Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, and more. Also beginning on October 2 is Movies & Mistletoe on Hallmark Movies Now, the company’s standalone streaming service. See the full Countdown to Christmas lineup and more below:

October 22

You, Me & The Christmas Trees

Starring: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth-generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

October 23

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Starring: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive, Lauren, is visited by the ghosts of four ex boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate.

October 24

The Santa Stakeout

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee…and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood’s holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love starts to become reality.

October 29

Christmas in Harmony

Starring: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace

Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus —directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.

October 30

Coyote Creek Christmas

Starring: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

A “Christmas Around the World” party helps two people find love at home.

October 31

Christmas Sail

Starring: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O’Quinn

When Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father, she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas and reconnects with her best friend.

November 5

Open by Christmas

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she, and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author.

November 6

Next Stop, Christmas

Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd

Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train’s enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what –and who –is truly important to her.

November 7

A Christmas Treasure

Starring: Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier

After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career.

The following listings do not yet have a premiere date yet:

Christmas at Castle Hart

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party.

The Christmas Contest

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (working title)

Starring: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, and Brad Harder

The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Starring: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday and Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Starring: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, SusanYeagley, and Kevin Nealon

In these interconnected movies, Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn’t be closer despite living hours apart. Jennifer is in Salt Lake City, running a successful restaurant she started with her late husband and raising her teenaged son Simon. Meg stayed in their hometown of Hazelwood, helping their parents run the local bakery. This Christmas is the family’s first since the passing of Uncle Dave who owned the town’s beloved theater, The Madison, where many memories were made over the years. When Jennifer and Simon return home for the holiday, they become wistful for one more Christmas at The Madison, despite that it’s for sale and in need of repairs. Meanwhile, Meg is helping Jennifer’s restaurant staff in Salt Lake prepare for a Christmas competition among local restaurants with the winner earning money for the charity of its choice. With the sisters switching cities leading up to the holiday, they find a new sense of purpose and discover what they both truly need in life and in love.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

All movies will premiere at 10:00 PM EST.

October 23

Christmas In My Heart

Starring: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of reclusive Country music star Sean to prep her for the holiday concert. They are joined through the connective power of music.

October 30

The Christmas Promise

Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyston Holt

Nicole learns to deal with grief, with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter she hires to renovate the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé.

November 6

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Starring: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

When a family faces loneliness and loss of faith, Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew their Christmas Spirit, and they experience a holiday of heavenly proportions.

The Christmas Bond (working title) – premiere date to be announced

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez

As a single mom and her teenaged son with autism come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways.