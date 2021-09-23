‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton, 34, Collapses During Golf Tournament — See Photos

Actor Tom Felton was photographed receiving medical attention after collapsing during the 18th hole of a celebrity golf tournament in Wisconsin.

Tom Felton, 34, collapsed in the midst of a celebrity golf tournament at Ryder Cup in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 23. The Harry Potter star was captured in photos taken at the event that showed Tom being held up by other people after having seemingly collapsed on the golf course. Tom looked pretty out of it in the pics, and his face was pale white.

Tom was immediately tended to by a group of people, including medical staff. After he was helped up, Tom was taken away in a cart to seemingly receive additional medical attention. One photo showed the British actor laying on his back in the cart, as two men, one of whom was driving, appeared to be making sure he was okay. Tom has yet release a statement about the incident, and we’re hoping he has a speedy recovery.

Per Daily Mail, Tom was joined on the course by stars Teemu Selanne, Mandy Rose, Toni Kukoc, Mike Eruzione, Stephanie Szostak, A.J. Hawk, Dan Jansen, Alessandro Del Piero, Kelly Slater and Sasha Vujacic. He had reportedly collapsed while on the 18th hole of the tournament, and was photographed beforehand enjoying his time and seemingly in fine health out on the course. He’s currently competing on behalf of Ireland for a celebrity version of the Ryder Cup Tournament, before the biennial tournament kicks off for real on Friday, Sept. 24

Tom turned 34 the day before his collapse. On his special day, he shared a black-and-white snap of himself smiling to Instagram, and wrote, “33 years done – good lord it’s been so much fun getting here – yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come – thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour – let’s keep a good thing going – to the next 33 xx.”