‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Takes A Big Step Towards Recovery While Suffering From PTSD

Since the terrifying gas station shootout, Maci Bookout has been trying to work through her PTSD. And she took a big step during the Sept. 21 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’.

Maci Bookout broke down in tears during the Sept. 21 episode of Teen Mom OG, when she attempted to go to a gas station for the first time since last season’s terrifying shootout. For a long time, Maci has struggled with triggers that take her back to the moment when she was hiding from a gunman, but during Tuesday’s new episode, she tried her best to overcome those fears. Her therapist first suggested that she recall the incident and remember all the ways that she wasn’t helpless. Then — because Maci said she felt ready to do so — her therapist suggested that she try to return to a gas station and face her fears head-on. But once she got there, Maci started panicking and broke down in tears as husband Taylor McKinney sat in the car beside her.

“I’m not afraid of anything, nothing scares me—but the overwhelming absolute fear is terrible.” 💔 @MaciBookout tries to cope with PTSD on a new #TeenMomOG. If you / someone you know is struggling with their emotional health, head to https://t.co/8OHqSWNgdM for ways to get help. pic.twitter.com/qaqd2JMsef — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) September 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Amber Portwood revealed that she wants to pursue a college degree in Psychology. Because of what she’s been through in life, and the current mental health issues she struggles with, she said it’d be great to help others who deal with similar situations. So Amber applied for admission to Purdue University and after weeks of waiting for a response, she learned she got accepted.

It's never too late to follow your dreams. ✨ @AmberLPortwood is taking a huge step towards her future on tomorrow night's all-new #TeenMomOG! pic.twitter.com/LqkZiaSvJS — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) September 20, 2021

Later, Mackenzie McKee and husband Josh sought professional help for Broncs. Broncs got in trouble at school again — apparently, he’s been slapping his teacher’s butt and calling people “hoes” — so Mackenzie wanted to see how a professional could help her and Josh with their son. Josh was apprehensive about seeking professional help at first, but after speaking with someone, he realized that Broncs may need some help after all.

Also this week, Catelynn Lowell tried to understand Tyler Baltierra‘s ketamine treatment. He said that the treatment and therapy sessions were helping him see how he wasn’t supported by adults as a teen, and how that affects him today.

Finally, Cheyenne Floyd was devastated when her sister shared plans to move to DC to be with her ex. She and her mom didn’t think it was wise for the sister to move across the country, but it looks like she’s going to go ahead with her decision anyway. Especially since it means her son will be with his father again.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.