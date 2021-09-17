‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Preview: Randy Surprises Everyone When He Returns To The Store

Randy’s back! The one and only Randy Fenoli makes his triumphant return to the store in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Say Yes To The Dress.’

Things are finally returning to normal at Kleinfeld when Randy Fenoli walks back inside! He makes a surprise return to the store — with his beloved dog Chewy — in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 18 episode of Say Yes To The Dress.

Chewy makes himself right at home inside Kleinfeld. Chewy finds Dorothy, the director of sales and merchandising, and Ronni, the co-owner. Dorothy and Ronni quickly find their way to Randy.

They all have one happy reunion. “I’m out of COVID jail!” Randy declares. Only Dorothy and Ronni know that Randy is stopping by. The brides and consultants have no idea that he’s back. Randy is more than ready to get back to work in person.

“It is so amazing to be back, to be able to hug people, to be able to do what I love in person, to be out of the house,” Randy tells everyone after the happy reunion. Dorothy says to him, “I’m so happy you’re here.” Randy happily replies, “Me, too.”

Randy explained on Twitter why he couldn’t make it into the New York City store for the majority of the season. “Because of COVID restrictions I couldn’t fly to NYC, was renovating my home, and taking care of my Mom,” he tweeted to a fan in July 2021.

Earlier in the season, Randy helped a bride find a last-minute gown virtually. Even though he was chiming in via video, Randy was still able to give key advice to brides. He is Randy Fenoli, after all! He’s going to be there for the bride no matter how he has to do it.

Randy has been consulting from his home amid the pandemic. “Our daily routine now [is] logging into meetings and doing appointments virtually,” Randy said in a previous episode of Say Yes To The Dress. “It’s a Say Yes shoot day, the first thing I do is check in with my crew.”

Say Yes To The Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC. The season 20 finale airs September 25.