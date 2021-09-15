See Pics

‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Rocks A Bikini While Lounging On The Beach — Photos

Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Jenelle Evans recently said, ‘Girls just wanna have sun,’ and she meant it. See these new photos of the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star on the beach in a bikini.

Two years after filing for divorce, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans joined her husband, David Eason, for some fun in the sun this week. Jenelle, 29, was pictured rocking a rust-colored bikini and chugging a White Claw Hard Seltzer on North Carolina’s Wrightsville Beach. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

In some of the images, Jenelle was also seen throwing a football around with family. Then, she was spotted taking a stroll down the beach with David, so they appeared to be having a good time together.

And this isn’t the only time in the last few weeks that Jenelle’s stripped down to a swimsuit for some sexy photos. She actually took to Instagram twice already in the month of September to share some bikini pics.

The first came on Sept. 5, when Jenelle posed for two photos in a black bikini while kneeling next to a river. “Girls just wanna have sun,” she said. Then, on Sept. 14, she threw on a leopard print bikini and actually went into the water, while posing for three different images.

“Eating healthier lately! Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread. I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out! Feeling great lately. Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion,” she said alongside those new photos.

Jenelle and David got married in 2017. And in addition to their daughter, Ensley, Jenelle is mother to sons Jace, 12, and Kaiser, 7, from previous relationships. She previously starred on Teen Mom 2 until 2019, when she was fired from the show after David killed their dog for allegedly biting Ensley.