‘One Of Us Is Lying’ Trailer: ‘The Breakfast Club’ Meets ‘PLL’ In Bingeworthy Teen Drama

Your new fall TV obsession will be ‘One Of Us Is Lying.’ The full trailer for the highly-anticipated TV adaptation of the bestselling YA novel has dropped and IT. IS. EPIC.

Take The Breakfast Club and Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl, and you’ve got One Of Us Is Lying. When five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive, the ultimate whodunnit commences. Bronwyn, Nate, Cooper, Addy, and Simon all have something to hide. Everyone is a suspect when it comes to who killed Simon.

Simon is basically Bayview High’s Gossip Girl. He runs a gossip app called “About That.” He knows everything about everyone. “This week, I’ll be taking down four of Bayview’s biggest offenders. Let’s just say, I’ve got enough dirt to bury them,” Simon says in the trailer.

When Bronwyn, Nate, Cooper, and Addy are questioned about what happened to Simon after he dies, Nate realizes, “They think one of us did it.” They all have a motive, and the mistrust begins to brew between them. Eventually, they realize that they need to work together before one of them goes down for murder.

“What is a secret literally worth killing for?” someone asks in the last seconds of the trailer. That is the question to be answered in One Of Us Is Lying. The series launches October 7 on Peacock. The 8-episode season will roll out over the course of three weeks, with new episodes dropping in batches on Thursdays.

One Of Us Is Lying features an amazing ensemble of young talent. The show stars Annalisa Cochrane as Addy, Chibuikem Uche as Cooper, Marianly Tejada as Bronwyn, Cooper van Grootel as Nate, Barrett Carnahan as Jake, Mark McKenna as Simon, Melissa Collazo as Maeve, and Jessica McLeod as Janae.

If you’re looking for more mystery and high school intrigue after One Of Us Is Lying, there’s actually a sequel! One of Us Is Next was published in 2020. The second book features a new Bayview High mystery, this time with Bronwyn’s sister Maeve taking center stage.