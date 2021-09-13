Mark Ambor Struggles With The Feelings Of ‘Wanting More Than Just A Friendship’ In ‘The Long Way’

What happens when someone isn’t ready to be ‘more than friends’ with you? Indie-pop artist Mark Ambor works through these emotions in his new bop, ‘The Long Way.’

Though it was born as an advertising slogan, the phrase “the best things come to those who wait” has some truth to it – especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Some romances are journeys years in the making, but sometimes, not everyone is ready to take that first step. Such is the message of “The Long Way,” the new single from rising music star Mark Ambor. In the new bop, premiering here at HollywoodLife, Mark finds himself on a “roller coaster” of emotions as he’s ready to take a friendship to the next level. Unfortunately, the other person is not – but instead of being salty, Mark promises to “be patient” while his person takes their time.

“If you wanna take the long way / Then baby, that’s okay,” he sings on the chorus. “Out to Brooklyn back to Broadway / Could you help me navigate? / Try not to get too lost in the distance / You’ll never know just what you were missing / If you wanna take the long way / Then that’s the way we’ll take.” While Mark is respectful of the friend’s decision, there is hope that they’ll end up at the same destination someday.

“The Long Way” shows Mark’s distinct and charming vocals, as well as the clever songcraft that has earned him a legion of followers. It’s also a song that shows he’s willing to be vulnerable and open with his music. “Many of us have that person in our lives that no matter how much time has passed, every time you see them, and every time you talk to them, it feels like nothing has changed,” Mark Ambor tells HollywoodLife. “I found myself in that place of wanting more than just a friendship with that person, but knowing, for a few reasons, that for the time being, we were better off as friends.”

His new song, he tells HollywoodLife, is “about that underlying feeling that things will work out one day with that person. In a greater sense, ‘The Long Way’ is about truly good things that take a long time to get, but are worth it in the end.”

Mark’s “The Long Way” comes on the heels of his previously released songs, “Fever” and “It’s Us Again.” The self-taught guitarist, producer, and vocalist has been playing music since he was a child (he began playing piano at age 7 and is 23 now), but over the past year, he’s really blown up online. In October 2020, he was just your average, charming guy with music ambitions (and about 2000 Instagram followers.) One year and three songs later, he’s got over 237k people following him on Instagram and nearly just as many on TikTok. Now would be the time to get on the ground floor as Mark’s career skyrockets – or you can take the long way and become a fan when the rest of the world falls for this shining new talent.

