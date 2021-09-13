Hailey Baldwin Puts Tiny Waist On Display In Bright Green Feather Pants & Crop Top – Photos

Hailey Baldwin looked fabulous when she was out in NYC on Sept. 12 rocking a pair of high-waisted pants that were covered in bright green feathers.

When it comes to Hailey Baldwin, 24, one thing is for sure – she is a trendsetter. The model proved that when she was out in New York City on September 12 rocking a funky green outfit. Hailey put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display when she threw on a pair of super high-waisted Bottega Veneta Feather Pants that were black and covered in bright green feathers. She styled the cool trousers with a tiny tight white crop top and a green leather Bottega purse.

Hailey looked fabulous in her outfit which was her second outfit of the night. Earlier that evening, Hailey attended the VMAs with hubby, Justin Bieber, when she tocked a skintight pale pink Alaia Spring 2022 Dress. The midi dress was completely sheer and had long sleeves and a turtleneck. She styled the form-fitting frock with a pair of pointed-toe pink Le Silla Eva Pumps, Anita Ko Round Diamond Orbit Earrings, and Anita Ko Braided Cuff.

Hailey has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and one of our favorite recent looks from her was when she went out to dinner at Spago in Beverly Hills on August 24. For the occasion, Hailey opted to wear a tight black and white Alessandra Rich Puff Sleeve Mini Dress that featured a pretty floral print, a square neckline, poofy 3/4 sleeves, and a super short ruffled hemline.

She accessorized her look with a pair of black Gianvito Rossi Baiser Heels and her go-to bright neon green Bottega Veneta the Pouch Clutch Bag. Hailey topped her look off with a red lip, a smokey-eye, and natural beach waves.