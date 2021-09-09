Watch

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Awkward’ Interview With Reese Witherspoon Leaves Viewers Cringing — Watch

An interview with Jennifer Aniston became extremely awkward when the ‘Friends’ star kept getting cut off by host Jermaine Jenas.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon appeared on The One Show on Wednesday, Sept. 8, to promote Season 2 of The Morning Show. And while doing so, Jen appeared to have an awkward exchange with host Jermaine Jenas that left many viewers cringing.

It all started when the former Friends star, 52, and Reese, 45, appeared remotely and started talking about what it was like filming the show during the early hours of the morning.

Reese Witherspoon
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup in Season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’. (Apple TV+)

“I learned the slow burn that it is. It’s a very vampire state of life and mind that you guys live in. Everybody comes alive in the middle of the night, and it’s a slow-moving train,” Jen said. “I got there at 5 in the morning and the hallways were quiet and people are just slowly waking up, and then all of a sudden, the train starts moving and it gets crazier and crazier. It’s utter chaos.”

Then, Jermaine appeared to interrupt Jen and ask Reese a question, while also insinuating that Jen isn’t a morning person. “Reese, I’ve got to be honest with you, Jennifer’s pretty much sold it to me that she’s not a morning person,” he said.

The Morning Show
The cast of ‘The Morning Show.’ (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Jen, who appeared stunned by what he had said, asked, “Did I sell that to you?”

He said, “A little bit, a little bit”, before she snapped back: “Did I get a good deal?”

Jermaine awkwardly laughed off the exchange and quickly continued his chat with Reese, who effortlessly diffused the situation. He asked Reese if she’s a morning person, and she said, “I’m definitely a morning person. Jen and I talk about this all the time. I’m the morning person and she’s more of a night person. So, it actually works out because I do kind of the early morning scenes, and then by 4 o’clock I’m toast, and then Jen starts around 11 and 12, and then she can do the night scenes because I can’t even think straight past 4 p.m.”

 