Fashion

Lil Kim Rocks Wild Floral Mini Dress While Hitting Up NYC For Fashion Week — Photos

lil kim
Ouzounova / SplashNews.com
David Blond, Phillipe Blond, Lil Kim. Lil Kim, center, walks the runway with The Blonds designers David Blond, right, and Phillipe Blond during their collection presentation at New York Fashion Week Fashion The Blonds, New York, USA - 12 Feb 2019
Lil Kim is seen leaving Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York CityPictured: Lil KimRef: SPL5252781 070921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Ouzounova / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper Lil Kim is spotted leaving night club “Blow” in West Hollywood with her boyfriend a record CEO, who goes by the name “The Great Leader.” She was seen wearing a grayish colored Louis Vuitton jump suit with a pair of gray pumps. Pictured: Lil Kim, The Great Leader BACKGRID USA 9 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lil Kim performs during The Blonds collection presentation during New York Fashion Week Fashion The Blonds, New York, USA - 12 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Lil Kim made quite the statement at the Christian Siriano show during New York Fashion Week when she rocked this wild floral dress.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – New York Fashion Week – and Lil Kim, 47, stole the spotlight at the Christian Siriano Spring Summer 2022 show on Sept. 7. Lil Kim opted to wear a short-sleeve skintight black dress that was completely covered in poofy red flowers. The mini dress featured a high neck and exaggerated shoulders, which she accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.

lil kim
Lil Kim looked gorgeous in this tight black mini dress covered in poofy red flowers at the Christian Siriano Spring Summer 2022 show on Sept. 7. (Ouzounova / SplashNews.com)

Lil Kim topped her look off with a slicked-back super high braid that was so long, it fell to the floor. Her hair was done by stylists, Stoney and Che Stylez, while her pretty makeup was done by the artist, Armando Kole.

Also in attendance at the show was Katie Holmes, who looked fabulous in a bedazzled suit. She donned the black blazer covered in rhinestones with nothing underneath and styled the jacket with the matching loose trousers. Kristin Chenoweth was also there looking stunning in a tight black romper with a chain belt cinching in her tiny waist. On top of her one-piece, she threw on a rainbow iridescent blazer that was covered in fringe.

Related Gallery

Lil Kim Then & Now: See Photos Of The Rapper's Transformation Through The Years

Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes and Lil' Kim at the 1997 Mtv Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall New York City 09-04-1997 Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes and Lil' Kim 1997
MTV Music Awards New York, America 1999 MTV MUSIC AWARDS, NEW YORK, AMERICA - SEPT 1999
L'IL KIM MTV Music Awards, New York, USA - 07 Sep 2000

Real Housewives of New York City star, Leah McSweeney, also attended the show and she looked stunning in a pair of high-waisted sheer black pants that were covered in metallic fringe with a matching blazer and a tiny black T-shirt that read, “Siriano Mob.”