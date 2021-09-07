Zendaya Looks Incredible In Crop Top & Skirt While Attending Venice Film Festival Premiere

Zendaya looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a crop top & matching skirt while on the red carpet at the 78th Venice Film Festival.

If there’s one thing for sure about Zendaya, 25, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The actress slayed at the premiere of her new film, Dune, on Sept. 6 when she rocked this stunning plum crop top with the matching skirt. She threw on the long-sleeve Alaia Spring 2022 Top that had a high neck and was super cropped, putting her incredibly toned abs on full display. She styled it with the matching, skintight high-waisted Alaia Spring 2022 Skirt that had silver studs on the waist and a fluffy feathered skirt.

Zendaya styled her sexy look with huge curls and a smokey eye – choosing to not wear too many accessories, letting her outfit speak for itself. Zendaya is always testing the limits when it comes to fashion and that’s what we love about her. Since arriving at the festival, her outfits have been nothing short of perfect and another one of our favorite looks from her was at the Sept. 3 Dune premiere.

She highlighted her gorgeous figure in a nude leather Balmain Custome Made gown that was skintight and ruched at the waist with a hip-high plunging slit on the leg. She accessorized her look with Bvlgari Stud Earrings, a Bvlgari Emerald Ring, a Bvlgari Hypnotic Emerald Necklace, and Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in Nude.

Aside from this dress, she attended a photocall for the film earlier that same day when she donned a plunging V-neck white Valentino Fall 2021 Couture gown with a hot pink silk-lined skirt. She styled the plunging skirt dress with a baggy black Valentino blazer on top, Bvlgari jewels, and Christian Louboutin Pigalle Plato Pumps.