Steve From ‘Blue’s Clues’ Apologizes For His ‘Abrupt’ Exit In Heartfelt Video On Show’s 25th Anniversary

Original host of ‘Blue’s Clues, Steve Burns, is talking to fans for the 25th anniversary of the series, and his message will leave you with tears in your eyes.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Blue’s Clues, Nick Jr. enlisted the help of the show’s original host, Steve Burns, 47, and his new video message is a real tear-jerker.

In the two-minute video seen below, Steve apologizes to his fans and reveals the reason why he left the show in 2002 after serving as the show’s host for over 100 episodes. “I just kind of got up and went to college,” Steve said, after admitting his exit from the series was a bit “abrupt”.

“That was really challenging by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do. And then look at you — and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time … It’s just so amazing, right?” he said.

“We started out with clues and now it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know. And I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help. And in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today right now,” he explained, as he thanks his fans, who are now adults and thriving in life just like him.

“After all these years, I never forgot you ever, and I’m super glad we’re still friends. Thanks for listening,” he concluded. “You look great by the way. Whatever you’re doing, it’s working.” Want to see more? Watch the full video above and try not to cry.