‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer: Monica & Tate Run For Their Lives As Kayce’s Fate Is Still Unknown

Every single Dutton is in danger in ‘Yellowstone’ season 4. The latest trailer picks up in the aftermath of the hits put out on the Dutton family, and so many more lives are in jeopardy.

The Duttons have hit their lowest point, but don’t count this family out yet. Yellowstone season 4 picks up right after the jaw-dropping events of the season 3 finale. In the season 4 trailer, the police head inside to try and see if Kayce’s alive or dead after he barricaded himself against a shower of bullets in his office.

There’s trouble at the ranch, too. Lloyd tells Monica and Tate to get to the bunkhouse. He has no idea what’s going on. At one point, Lloyd is knocked to the ground. Mia can be seen crying over Jimmy’s lifeless body in the trailer. There’s a glimpse of a breathless Monica and someone on the ground in front of her after a scuffle. Looks like some people won’t make it out of season 4 alive.

“Fair. Moral. Those are words men invented to scare and shame men from taking back what they’ve stolen,” Garrett Randall, Jamie’s real father, says to his son. Jamie, holding a gun, replies, “What about right or wrong?” For Garrett, there’s “no such thing.” Once again, Jamie Dutton is conflicted. Whose side will he choose next?

The season 4 trailer doesn’t feature any new footage of Kayce and Beth Dutton. Beth was last seen just before her office exploded due to a bomb disguised as a package. As for John Dutton, the first season 4 teaser revealed that Rip will be the one to find him on the side of the road after he got shot. “John, don’t you die on me now. Not like this. You hear me!” Rip yells to his mentor.

The tagline for the season is ominous: “Everybody pays.” The terrific ensemble cast includes Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham with Will Patton.

The fourth season also includes a number of new cast members: Jacki Weaver will play Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities; Piper Perabo will star as Summer Higgins, an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Kathryn Kelly will play Emily, a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy; Finn Little will portray Carter, a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Yellowstone season 4 will kick off on November 7 with a special two-hour event, exclusively on Paramount Network.