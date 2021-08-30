‘A Million Little Things’ Exclusive: First Season 4 Promo & Key Art Revealed — Watch

Millionaires, the wait is almost over. ‘A Million Little Things’ returns for season 4 in just a few weeks. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting a season 4 first look promo and the latest key art.

A Million Little Things is back for season 4 starting September 22. Ahead of the new season, HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE season 4 promo for you to enjoy. “I know you’d do anything for this family,” Delilah says to Gary in our EXCLUSIVE promo. Gary replies, “Anything.”

Gary would do anything for Delilah, Sophie, and Danny. At the end of season 3, Gary was seen confronting Sophie’s music teacher Peter. Gary threw a bag over Peter’s head and took him inside the house. The promo doesn’t reveal what happened behind those doors or the fallout of Gary’s decision, but season 4 will definitely dive into all that drama.

The promo does feature Sophie opening up again on Maggie’s podcast. “I have such an incredible support system,” she says. After being unable to get justice for what happened to her through the police, Sophie went public with her story and named Peter as her abuser on Maggie’s podcast in the season 3 finale.

After a tough season dealing with COVID-19 and more, the crew is looking ahead to a brighter future in season 4. Delilah, Maggie, Gary, Eddie, Rome, Regina, Katherine, and more can be seen celebrating something in the season 4 promo.

Rome and Regina are still the definition of relationship goals in season 4. “Did you just kiss your own hand?” Regina asks Rome after his attempt at a sweet gesture. He replies, “I meant to kiss yours. It was weird.”

HollywoodLife is also debuting the season 4 key art. The key art features Rome, Regina, Delilah, Maggie, Gary, Darcy, Katherine, and Eddie. “Find your way together,” the tagline reads. A Million Little Things season 4 will be a part of ABC’s Wednesday night lineup that also includes The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, and Home Economics. A Million Little Things will air at 10 p.m. Episodes will be available the next day on Hulu.