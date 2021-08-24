Paralympian Oksana Masters Was ‘A Wreck’ After Learning She Needed Surgery Close To The Games
Oksana Masters talks about the leg surgery she needed right before this year’s Tokyo Paralympics and how she’s still ‘getting over the setback’ that made her think she almost lost her chance to compete.
Paralympic rower and cross-country skier Oksana Masters, 32, is gearing up for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, which start on Aug. 24, and reminiscing on the challenges she had to go through to get there, including an unexpected surgery on her leg. The Ukrainian-American athlete spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about her journey in preparing, both mentally and physically, for the games, which were supposed to take place last year before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed them.
Check our interview with the Paralympic multiple medal-winner below.
I am really really going to miss having my mom in Tokyo. Even though if she was there I wouldn’t be able to see her until after my events, it’s the thought of knowing she’s right there in the same country with me. I also know my mom is one of those people that will get up in the middle of the night to watch me race and she does that with all of my events from the World Cup to the Paralympic Games.
