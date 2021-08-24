Listen

Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Was ‘Surrounded By Blood & Pills’ After Suicide Attempt, 911 Call Reveals

EMINEM FILES FOR DIVORCERap star EMINEM filed for his second divorce from KIMBERLY MATHERS this morning(05APR06) - after just 82 days of marriage. Eminem, real name MARSHALL BRUCE MATHERS III, filed the paperwork in MacombCounty, Michigan. Through his attorney, the 8 MILE star has asked that his privacy berespected, and stated his focus and primary concern is the couple'sten-year-old daughter HAILIE. The pair wed for the second time in January (06), in a suburb of theirhometown of Detroit, Michigan. Eminem and Kim initially married in 1999 and divorced in 2001, following anasty custody battle over their daughter. (SS/ET/JB) Eminem before he was famous with his wife KimCredit:WENN Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: wennphotos254009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EMINEM FILES FOR DIVORCERap star EMINEM filed for his second divorce from KIMBERLY MATHERS this morning(05APR06) - after just 82 days of marriage. Eminem, real name MARSHALL BRUCE MATHERS III, filed the paperwork in MacombCounty, Michigan. Through his attorney, the 8 MILE star has asked that his privacy berespected, and stated his focus and primary concern is the couple'sten-year-old daughter HAILIE. The pair wed for the second time in January (06), in a suburb of theirhometown of Detroit, Michigan. Eminem and Kim initially married in 1999 and divorced in 2001, following anasty custody battle over their daughter. (SS/ET/JB) Eminem with his wife KimCredit:WENN Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: wennphotos254008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
MATHERS Kimberly Mathers, the former wife of Grammy-winning rapper Eminem, enters 40th District court in St. Clair Shores, Mich., where she pleaded innocent to a drug charge and two driving violations. Mathers is accused of possession of up to 25 grams of cocaine, driving with a suspended license and unsafe driving near a stopped emergency vehicleEMINEMS WIFE
Kim Mathers Ex Wife of Rap Star Eminem Whose Real Name is Marshall Mathers at a Hearing with Her Attorney Michael Smith in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mt Clemens Michigan On 26 March 2007 She Was in Court to Respond to Motion Intended to Prevent Her From Disparaging Him in Ways That He Believes Could Harm Their 11-year-old Daughter Hailie Eminem Divorced His Wife For the Second Time in December Eminem Did not Attend the Hearing in PersonUsa Eminem - Mar 2007 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
New 911 audio released by the police has offered more harrowing details on what might have been a suicide attempt from Kim Scott in July.

A frantic new 911 call has offered more details into what might have been a suicide attempt from Kim Scott at her home in Detroit, Michigan in late July. The ex-wife of rapper Eminem had been been found “bleeding excessively” on her bathroom floor with an “unidentified object” on July 30, according to a police report previously obtained by HollywoodLife, and now, new 911 audio obtained by The Sun, which could be accessed here, has revealed that Kim, 46, was also surrounded by pills.

Kim Scott (Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock)

An unidentified female could be heard telling the 911 dispatcher that Kim “had just tried killing herself” and that she excessively pleaded to the female to “don’t call the police.” In the audio released by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the caller revealed Kim “took a bunch of pills” and harmed herself. Kim was eventually taken to the hospital following the 911 call.

Per the initial police report, one of Kim’s friends contacted the authorities after they received an “out of character” text message that prompted concern. Upon arrive, the police noted Kim had “difficulty speaking” and “fluctuated in various levels of consciousness.” HL previously reached out to Eminem’s rep for comment, but has not yet heard back. The two married in 1999 but divorced two years later. While they reconciled and remarried in 2006, the duo divorced three months later.

Kim Scott and Eminem during their second wedding in 2006 (WENN/Newscom/MEGA)

Kim and Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, share children Hailie Jade, 25, Whitney, 19, and Alaina Marie, 28, together. Kim has been vocal about her mental health troubles and past suicide ideations before, revealing that her ex-husband has been supportive of her recovery. A year after she was involved in a DUI car accident in 2015, Kim called into a radio show and revealed the accident was a suicide attempt.

“I sat at the end of a road where I knew that no one else but myself would get hurt,” she said, according to Extra. “Yes, I drank, I took pills, I hit the gas and aimed for a pole.” Kim added that she had been suffering from depression and has been getting help. She then added of her ex-husband, “He has been real supportive. We are really close friends. We are just trying to raise our kids together and make it as normal for them as possible.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.