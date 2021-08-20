Ciara Wraps A Huge Golden Python Around Her Neck While Rocking Green Sleeveless Top – Watch

Ciara looked radiant as ever while overcoming one of her fears in a video she shared on Instagram on August 19.

On the inside, Ciara, 35, may have been freaking out while conquering one of her “fears”, but on the outside, she appeared radiant as ever. In a video posted to her Instagram on August 19, the “Goodies” singer held a golden python and looked flawless as ever.

In the short clip, the hitmaker sported a vibrant neon green top that incorporated pops of pink. She paired the look with lace drawstring white pants and a simple gold pendant for a necklace. Her eye-catching brunette hair was parted down the middle and remained free-flowing and cascaded down her backside for the quick clip. She held the giant golden python with a beautiful oceanfront behind her.

The video must have taken a bit of courage as the singer commented that she had embraced a “queen mamba mentality” while handling the golden python. At one point, she referenced Britney Spears and began dancing and singing as she held the snake, who decided it was the perfect time to get a closer look at the singer. Her eldest son, Future, was on the sidelines giving her a play-by-play of the snakes’ whereabouts when it began making its way near her face.

Besides her son, Cici had two of her girlfriends, La La Anthony and Vanessa Bryant, cheering her on along the way. She captioned the clip, also “Overcame another one of my fears… and let’s just say… That went fast,” along with a crying laughing face and snake emoji.

The clip comes one day after Ciara shared a series of photos from her vacation. One of Ciara’s shots featured her good friend Vanessa Bryant, who had accompanied the group on their trip, along with Lala Anthony and her son. Jet skis and waterslides appeared in the photo dump, which looked like the perfect summer getaway with her closest family and friends. The only thing missing from the picture-perfect getaway was her husband, Russell Wilson, 32. While Russel wasn’t in the shots, he commented on the photo dump with a trio of red hearts, proving he was there in spirit.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Ciara share their kids Sienna Princess, 4, and Win Harrison, 1, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 7, (whom she shares with ex Future).