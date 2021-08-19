MoonLander Shares The Personal Inspiration Behind New Hip-Hop Banger ‘One More Lie’

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, and you end up getting branded a liar in a new rap track from rising hip-hop star MoonLander.

“You said it’s the last time / I thought you were going to be cool,” raps MoonLander at the start of “One More Lie,” the new song from the Concord, North Carolina native. With a sun-kissed production that seems to blend classic R&B with a thumping hip-hop beat, MoonLander bemoans the betrayal of trust and tells his untrustworthy love that she will “go to the grave with your lies / but the rock with your name / will not be by me.” It’s a harsh rebuttal, but as the 24-year-old shares with HollywoodLife, the song comes from some genuine hurt.

“ ‘One More Lie’ is a song I wrote about my ex-girlfriend who would just lie over and over again, even about the smallest things,” MoonLander shares with HollywoodLife. “I really loved her, so time after time, I would get hurt and forgive her, but it got to the point where I had to just say this person isn’t changing and I can’t be with her anymore. I even showed her this song, and she still continued to lie, but I got a great song that is honestly one of my favorites just because it’s so real.”

Fans have been connecting with that realness since MoonLander first began his music career. Like many, he started in school, rapping at the young age of 13 and developing his skills while growing up in Charlotte. In 2019, he hit the road for the first time, doing a quick tour with Mike Studd, and a 23-city tour with Kidd Quill. He also expanded his fanbase with opening spots for acts like Machine Gun Kelly, Wiz Khalifa, and the late Juice WRLD.

He’s been quite prolific in a short time. He has three full-length projects under his belt – Honey Bunny, Houston97, and the H97 Files, the latter two released in 2020 – and a whole mess of singles, including “I Hate This Song,” “BRIGHTSIDE,” and “Good Night.” 2020 may have slowed some artists down, but clearly, MoonLander used the lockdown to fire a rocket and shoot his career to the next level. He also says he’s got an album on the way, and fans can experience what he has planned in person at the Breakaway Music Festival and the Blended Festival. He’ll also partner with Cool Cat Wine Spritzer to support Bryce Vine during his late summer tour, taking place over the next few weeks. Check out the dates below.

Thu, Aug 19, 2021 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

Tue, Aug 24, 2021 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Wed, Aug 25, 2021 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Thu, Aug 26, 2021 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Sat, Aug 28, 2021 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

Sun, Aug 29, 2021 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

Tue, Aug 31, 2021 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Friday, Sept 10, 2021 — Austin, TX @ Blended Festival

Friday, Oct 15, 2021 — San Diego, CA @ Blended Festival