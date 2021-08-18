‘AGT’ Results Recap: Five More Acts Are Sent Home As Eliminations Continue

The results of the second round of the ‘AGT’ quarterfinals went down on the August 18 episode. This week, 5 acts went home during the heartbreaking eliminations.

After the latest 12 acts hit the America’s Got Talent stage during the second round of quarterfinals, it’s time for the results. Only 7 acts are able to move on, which means that 5 acts are going home. The competition is heating up, so that means these results shows are total nailbiters.

The 3 acts up for the live Instant Save are Korean Soul, T.3, and Tory Vagasy. The results of this save will be revealed at the end of the episode. Next, Terry Crews calls on Northwell Health Nurse Choir and Shuffolution.

‘AGT’ Results Revealed

The first act going into the semi-finals is… Northwell Health Nurse Choir! One of the nurses says this is a “huge opportunity for us” to continue to spread their message of hope. Victory Brinker and Aidan Bryant are called next. Thankfully, both of these incredible acts are moving on to the semi-finals!

Positive Impact Movement and Peter Antoniou face off next. The mentalist lives on in the competition! Peter has made it to the semi-finals. Now there are only 3 acts left, other than the Instant Save acts. It’s down to Dokteuk Crew, Josh Blue, and Johnny Showcase. Josh has been voted into the semi-finals!

“You have a chance at winning this whole thing,” Simon tells Josh. The comedian is more than ready to take on the semi-finals and possibly the finals. “I’m ready. Let’s do this!” Josh says.

Kodi Lee Returns

Season 11 runner-ups The Clairvoyants return to AGT for another jaw-dropping performance. Season 14 winner Kodi Lee comes back to AGT for an incredible performance with H.E.R. Kodi and H.E.R. sing “Hold On” from her latest album Back Of My Mind. After the performance, H.E.R. gushes that Kodie is the “epitome of what music is.”

There are still two spots open. It’s all come down to Korean Soul, T.3, and Tory Vagasy. The Instant Save act is… Tory Vagasy! Korean Soul and T.3 are left. The judges have to make the final decision between these two acts. Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum go with T.3. Simon chooses Korean Soul. It’s down to Howie Mandel. He goes with Korean Soul. It’s tied! Now it goes back to America’s vote. Korean Soul is moving on to the semi-finals!