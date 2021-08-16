See Pics

Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kelly McCreary, 39, Is Pregnant With Her 1st Child

Kelly McCreary took to Instagram to surprise her fans with a pregnancy announcement that included two gorgeous pics of her celebrating with a pregnancy test and a ‘hot mama’ necklace.

Kelly McCreary is going to be a mom! The 39-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star shared two new photos of herself as well as a lengthy caption that revealed the exciting news that she and her husband Pete Chatmon, 44, are expecting their first child together. In one pic, she was holding up a positive Clearblue pregnancy test that read, “pregnant” and in the other, she was smiling and posing with Pete while wearing a “hot mama” necklace.

“When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!” the beginning of Kelly’s caption read. 

“Lemme tell you, there’s nothing like finding out by seeing the word spelled out, clear as day, leaving no mystery whatsoever: PREGNANT!” she continued. “Thank you, @Clearblue, for being with us on the journey!”

Kelly McCreary
Kelly McCreary announced her pregnancy on Aug. 16. (ABC/Mike Rosenthal)

She went on to give a shout-out to the nonprofit organization, March of Dimes, and praised them for the work they do for black maternal and infant health. “As part of this exciting moment, I wanted to help raise awareness for Clearblue partner @marchofdimes and their amazing efforts to raise awareness for Black maternal and infant health,” she wrote. “This year, they launched an implicit bias training for more than 15,000 health care providers with the goal of uncovering institutionalized racism in the health care system and training health care workers not to perpetuate the cycles of discrimination to achieve equity for all moms and babies. Please check out marchofdimes.org for more!”

Kelly’s exciting announcement comes after she and Pete got married in 2019. They met on the set of Grey’s Anatomy and had always knew they wanted to have children and decided that now was the perfect time. Despite the decision, the parent-to-be admitted she was still shocked when she found out she was actually pregnant, in an interview with PEOPLE.

“I actually screamed in shock when I saw pregnant,” she told the outlet. “I mean, I just wasn’t expecting it,” she says. “I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked.”