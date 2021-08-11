Beyonce Rocks A Cropped Sweatshirt & Skirt To Promote New Ivy Park Kids Line — Photo

Beyonce has already conquered the music and fashion world — now she’s moving into kids’ clothing! The hitmaker gave fans their first look at her new Ivy Park collection for children.

Beyoncé is a Texas girl at heart, and truly channelled her inner cowgirl with her latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection. The Houston-born hitmaker is dropping a new line for clothing for kids, and shared a sweet snap to Instagram on August 11, rocking a cropped purple sweatshirt and a cowboy-printed mini skirt — see the photo here. She also opened up during a rare interview with Harper’s Bazaar about her inspiration behind the collection. “I grew up going to the Houston rodeo every year,” Beyoncé said.

“It was this amazing diverse and multicultural experience where there was something for every member of the family, including great performances, Houston-style fried Snickers, and fried turkey legs.” The “Crazy In Love” singer also shared that the brand’s extension to children’s sizes was inspired by her holidays with eldest daughter Blue, 9, and adorable twins Sir and Rumi, 4.

“On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing,” she explained. The Houston rodeo, which was a major source of inspiration for the singer, has also seen the likes of Selena Quintanilla and rapper Megan thee Stallion perform.

Beyoncé continued, “We were inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo. We combined classic elements with the athletic wear of IVY PARK x adidas, adding our own spin, monogrammed denim, chaps, and cowhide.” The history of the American Black cowboy also played a role when Bey was designing the Adidas line.

“Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses,” she explained. “They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit. Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in western history and culture.”