Ludacris’ Wife Eudoxie Gives Birth: Couple Welcomes Rapper’s Fourth Baby — See Photos

Congratulations are in order for Ludacris and his wife, Eudoxie, who just welcomed another beautiful baby girl into the world.

Ludacris, 43, is now a father of four beautiful daughters, as his wife, Eudoxie Bridges, 35, gave birth to their second daughter together on July 28. Ludacris announced the special news on Aug. 9 by posting a series of photos to Instagram featuring him and Eudoxie holding their newborn daughter, who they named Chance Oyali Bridges.

“The Movie “Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls” starring Chris Bridges coming soon..,” he jokingly captioned his post, which you can see above. Eudoxie also announced the birth of their baby girl on her own Instagram, and she wrote, “Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother.”

In June, Ludacris opened up about being a girl dad and revealed how he and Eudoxie were getting ready for their new baby. “The more girls I had, the more I tried to be a protector,” he said. “I want to make sure that I prepare them for the world. I’m teaching them financial literacy. They’re learning piano around here. They’re learning ballet. They’re learning great manners, because as we all know, great manners can get you places money can’t. I just want them to have a variety of assets and a lot of confidence,” he told PEOPLE.

“I also want to make sure that they don’t get their hearts broken,” he added, “and if they do, that I’m the first person they come crying to. Luckily, over the last year because of the pandemic, Karma’s been stuck in this household with me. So she’s been under my close watch, and there are no boys in her life right now. When there are I’m going to be looking for their Social Security numbers and things of that nature.”

Ludacris started dating Eudoxie in 2009. They got engaged on Dec. 24, 2014, and they later tied the knot during a surprise ceremony just hours later. Ludacris and Eudoxie are already parents to daughter Cadence, 6. Ludacris also has daughters Cai, 7, and Karma, 20, from previous relationships.