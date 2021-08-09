Breaking News

Ludacris’ Wife Eudoxie Gives Birth: Couple Welcomes Rapper’s Fourth Baby — See Photos

Shutterstock
Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue 'Justice League' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Nov 2017 World Premiere of Justice League
Chris Ludacris Bridges and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue 'Justice League' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Nov 2017
Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 21 May 2017
Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges and wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue 'Fast and Furious 7' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 01 Apr 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Congratulations are in order for Ludacris and his wife, Eudoxie, who just welcomed another beautiful baby girl into the world.

Ludacris, 43, is now a father of four beautiful daughters, as his wife, Eudoxie Bridges, 35, gave birth to their second daughter together on July 28. Ludacris announced the special news on Aug. 9 by posting a series of photos to Instagram featuring him and Eudoxie holding their newborn daughter, who they named Chance Oyali Bridges.

“The Movie “Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls” starring Chris Bridges coming soon..,” he jokingly captioned his post, which you can see above. Eudoxie also announced the birth of their baby girl on her own Instagram, and she wrote, “Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother.”

In June, Ludacris opened up about being a girl dad and revealed how he and Eudoxie were getting ready for their new baby. “The more girls I had, the more I tried to be a protector,” he said. “I want to make sure that I prepare them for the world. I’m teaching them financial literacy. They’re learning piano around here. They’re learning ballet. They’re learning great manners, because as we all know, great manners can get you places money can’t. I just want them to have a variety of assets and a lot of confidence,” he told PEOPLE.

Ludacris, Eudoxie Bridges
Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie have been married since 2014. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebrity Babies Born in 2020

From left, Joe King and Candice Accola arrive at The Hollywood Reporter celebration of the Emmy nominees and new fall TV season presented by Samsung Galaxy, Asos, Porsche, Pandora and Ketel One, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2013, at Soho House in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for THR/AP Images)
DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES - Get ready, sports fans, for the most competitive season of "Dancing with the Stars" ever as the show fires up the scoreboard and welcomes 10 athletes to sparkle up their uniforms and lace up their dancing shoes as they ready themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, on the season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes," MONDAY, APRIL 30 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) LINDSAY ARNOLD
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik hold hands as they head out from her apartment in NYC. 25 Apr 2017 Pictured: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Photo credit: STB / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA31675_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“I also want to make sure that they don’t get their hearts broken,” he added, “and if they do, that I’m the first person they come crying to. Luckily, over the last year because of the pandemic, Karma’s been stuck in this household with me. So she’s been under my close watch, and there are no boys in her life right now. When there are I’m going to be looking for their Social Security numbers and things of that nature.”

Ludacris started dating Eudoxie in 2009. They got engaged on Dec. 24, 2014, and they later tied the knot during a surprise ceremony just hours later. Ludacris and Eudoxie are already parents to daughter Cadence, 6. Ludacris also has daughters Cai, 7, and Karma, 20, from previous relationships.